OCEAN — East Carteret got the better of the Croatan boys basketball team for the second straight game on Friday, winning 87-70 in Ocean.
The two county teams previously tussled on Dec. 10 in Beaufort, where the Mariners (3-3) won handily 81-53. The rematch saw the Cougars (0-8) shoot much better from deep but left them still searching for their first win of the season.
“They shot the ball well,” Daniel Griffee said. “That’s why we tell the guys all the time, ‘Don’t underestimate anybody.’ You can’t look at a team’s overall record or even a previous game with them to determine what’s going to happen.”
Exams in the classroom kept both teams off the court for a week, leaving both sides to show a little rust with hurried shot selections and turnovers. East settled in during the second quarter, though, out-scoring the Cougars 50-37 in the middle two periods.
“We had a week off, and that’s just how it goes this time of year,” Griffee said. “You get in a routine, and then it gets thrown off. I thought overall tonight we were pretty smooth.”
The Mariners came out of the gates in a full-court press, but Croatan handled it cleanly, never slipping behind by more than a few baskets until the end of the first quarter. The Cougars even took a brief lead when Brent Eilertson sank one of his four three-pointers to put his team up 10-8.
The Cougars were solid from deep all night, sinking 10 total treys, including three from Max Cardona and two from Jack Wilson.
“That was the best shooting confidence we’ve had all year,” Croatan coach Will Sutton said. “When you put up 70 points in a high school basketball game, you have a pretty good shot. But the defense also gave up 87 points, so that’s the way it goes.”
The Mariners maintained a 10-point lead from the end of the first quarter until near the end of the second. A 9-0 run from 1:25 to 0:25, starting with a three-pointer from Josef Lawrence, gave East a strong 45-29 lead into halftime.
“We tried to make them shoot their way out of our pressure, and they did,” Griffee said. “We had to make some adjustments and were able to create some space.”
While Croatan looked for the outside shot, East went inside with Charles Matheka and Shamel Baker forcing turnovers and scoring in transition or taking passes from the Mariner bigs back to the net for putbacks. Matheka scored 14 of his game-high 24 in the third quarter, while Baker scored six of his 23 in the same period.
“Shamel and Charles did a great job getting to the basket,” Sutton said. “You have to give it to them, they hustled. And they tore us up on the offensive boards. We have to be more physical down low. Our bigs have to be way more physical.”
The Mariners were plenty physical despite the absence of Jacob Nelson, who missed the game due to illness. They had four scorers finish in double figures, including Cole Jernigan with 14 points and Lawrence with 11.
“It was nice to see my young guys step up and handle the adversity of having the other team shoot the lights out,” Griffee said.
East reached the foul line 21 times, converting 13 shots for points. Matheka went 7-of-10 there. Croatan went 10-of-16 at the charity stripe.
Eilertson led the Cougars in scoring with 22 points. Wilson scored 13, Luke Green had 12 and Cardona 10.
Croatan will host Kinston (4-0) on Monday in a rematch from an 82-31 loss on Nov. 23 before taking its holiday break. It will play next on Jan. 7 at home against Dixon (1-5).
East will play twice next week, first against White Oak (6-1) on Tuesday and then against West Craven (1-6) on Wednesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
East Carteret.................... 19 26 24 18 - 87
Croatan............................ 14 18 19 19 - 70
EAST CARTERET (87) – Matheka 24, Baker 23, Jernigan 14, Lawrence 11, Gray 6, Shelton 6, Stubbs 3.
CROATAN (70) – Eilertson 22, Wilson 13, Green 12, Cardona 10, Boyette 5, McLain 4, Jones 1, Suitt 1.
