HOLLY RIDGE — One night after it took sole possession of first place in the 3A Coastal Conference, the conference showed the Croatan girls basketball team how even it is this season.
The Cougars fell at Dixon 37-30 on Friday in a meeting between the league’s first- and fifth-place teams. With the loss, Croatan (9-9 overall) fell to 5-1 in the conference, tied with Swansboro for first place.
The Cougars had defeated Swansboro 34-30 on Thursday for their third straight win via overtime. The two league-leading teams will meet for a second contest on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Dixon (7-8 overall) is the league’s fifth-place team at 1-4.
The Bulldogs put in a standout second half to win their first game since Jan. 9. After trailing 17-12 at halftime, they scored 10 in the third quarter and 15 in the fourth to outpace Croatan 25-13.
It didn’t help that the Cougars couldn’t find their shot at the free-throw line. The team finished 10-for-29 there, including going 4-for-10 in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs shot 10-for-15 at the charity stripe. Dixon also showed notable scoring balance with 10 different scorers and none finishing with more than the seven Courtney Silance posted.
The Cougars were led in scoring by Neely McMannen with 11 points. Landry Clifton scored nine. Ginger Hayden led the effort on the boards with six rebounds and four points.
Croatan will travel to West Carteret (7-9 overall) this coming Friday for its next game. It won the first matchup in Ocean 37-35 on Jan. 6.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan................................ 8 9 7 6 - 30
Dixon................................. 4 8 10 15 - 37
CROATAN (30) – McMannen 11, Clifton 9, Hayden 4, Chapman 3, Wilson 3.
DIXON (37) – Silance 7, Beckett 6, Langston 6, O’Brien 4, Grooms 4, Tomlinson 3, Barnes 2, Martin 2, Dugger 2, Williams 1.
