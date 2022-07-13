GREENSBORO — Jaxon Ellingsworth took home MVP honors Monday night in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.
The recent West Carteret graduate registered game highs in points (29) and rebounds (18) in the East team’s 92-90 loss to the West team.
Ellingsworth went 10-for-14 from the field and 9-for-13 from the free-throw line in 27 minutes of play.
The 6-9 center will suit up for East Carolina next season.
A feature story on Ellingsworth’s outstanding final game as a high school player will appear in the weekend print edition of the News-Times.
