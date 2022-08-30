OCEAN — The county matchup between Croatan and East Carteret on Friday will be as big a mystery to the teams as anyone else.
Both teams know how to run their own offenses perfectly, East (2-0) with its spread triple option and Croatan (1-1) with its power option. The trouble is, the two offenses are so different that neither team can truly simulate the other in practice.
“We haven’t seen this type of run game,” East head coach B.J. Frazier said. “It’s hard to recreate it in practice. (Croatan has) rules, structure and keys, and that is not what our offense usually does. I think we have some tenacity when it comes to coming down and stopping the run, but it’s going to be a big challenge.”
Gurley agreed, noting that, “(East is) pretty potent on offense, and we can’t simulate their speed in practice. We’re going to have to do a good job maintaining the ball on offense and not turning the ball over.”
When the Mariners come to town, Gurley knows his defense’s biggest challenge will be containing East quarterback Jacob Nelson, who has four passing touchdowns and two rushing so far this season.
“We know what kind of athlete he is,” Gurley said. “I know he missed last season, but it still feels like he’s been out there for eight years. He’s been really productive since he was a freshman. He’s a big good, a great runner, a big kid. He’ll be tough to tackle. The focus will be on him, but they have a lot of guys that can hurt you.”
The Mariners’ biggest threats on the outside are Shamel Baker and Charles Matheka, who each hauled in touchdowns against Ayden-Grifton. Baker has two on the season after he caught a 45-yard score against Swansboro in week one.
On the ground, East relies on running back Antonio Bryant and Nelson. Bryant scored a 45-yard touchdown against Ayden-Grifton last week and finished with 133 yards and one score on eight carries against the Pirates.
The East offense certainly has the template to find success against the Cougars, which gave up 404 yards to Havelock in week one and then 321 against Pamlico County last week.
“I think when East sees on the film how well Pamlico threw the ball on us,” Gurley said, “I think that will definitely be something they try to exploit. We have to improve in that aspect.”
Croatan has its own offensive advantage, namely a ground game that has a habit of controlling the pace of a game and limiting opposing offenses from seeing much of the field. Last week, the Cougars ran for 413 yards on the strength of 275 yards and four scores from senior Brayden Stephens. Junior Anthony Bentz chipped in 77 yards and three touchdowns.
“They run the ball extremely well, regardless of who they have in the backfield,” Frazier said. “They do what they do, and they do it well.”
Both teams are coming off a win last week, but only East has yet to lose. The Mariners have out-scored their two opponents a combined 63-21.
“We have a little confidence,” Frazier said. “We have some key guys who are having success. I don’t think confidence is a bad thing, especially when going up against a team of this caliber.”
Friday will mark the 25th meeting between the two teams. Croatan leads the series 16-8 and has won the last three straight meetings. It won last year’s game 62-6 after Mariners starting quarterback Adam McIntosh was injured for the season. The Cougars also won 44-29 in spring 2021 during the last year the two teams were both part of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference and won 49-0 in 2019.
“It’s going to be a chess match,” Gurley said. “I don’t want to sound cliché, but it really might be one of those games where it comes down to who has the ball last.”
For the last six years, the winner of the matchup has eclipsed the 40-point mark. Gurley is 3-1 in the series since taking over the Cougars head coaching position in 2018. Frazier won his first two contests against the Cougars when he was hired in 2017.
The rivalry game also has the distinguishment to feature two coaches at the helm of their alma maters. Frazier graduated from East in 2006 and Gurley from Croatan in 2003.
“We’re not ready to be content with where we’re at,” Frazier said. “As easily as we’ve gone 2-0, we can go 0-2 in the next two weeks if we lose our focus. This is a rivalry, but it’s still just a game. Nothing changes. We’re going to go in there and execute.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.