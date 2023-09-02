MOREHEAD CITY — The Patriots showed what a difference a week can make on the football field Friday, defeating E.E. Smith 28-0.
West Carteret scored four touchdowns in the first half without the offense giving up a sack, a fumble or an interception a week after turning the ball over four times in the season-opening 61-26 loss to North Brunswick.
“We were just cleaner,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “We lined up better, executed better. Every aspect was better than last week.”
A traffic delay from the Fayetteville-based visitors saw the game start 30 minutes later than usual, but that didn’t stall the Patriots.
They scored on their first two possessions and four of their first six. The first points came on the board with 8:04 left in the first quarter off a 1-yard run from Keegan Callahan.
The senior running back only totaled a yard apiece on his first three runs, but two of those went for six points. Both touchdowns capped drives that started in E.E. Smith territory, the first after a short punt and the second after an onside kick recovery.
The fumble on the failed onside kick recovery was one of a whopping 10 for the visitors in the first half alone.
The Golden Bulls’ offense never got inside the Patriots 30-yard line once in the game, getting the majority of its yards on scrambles from starting quarterback Micah Barnes and late-game tosses from backup Andy Mocombe.
E.E. Smith came into the game averaging more than 25 points per game through the first two weeks. The shutout was West’s first since a 33-0 win over East Carteret in fall 2021.
“Secondary did a good job of not letting anyone behind them,” Barrow said. “We pressured the quarterbacks really well. Happy with the defense. (E.E. Smith) has a potential for big plays every time they touch the ball, but we really limited that tonight.”
While the defense held pat, the Patriot offense worked at staying balanced, establishing a run game with Lamar Teel and Callahan and giving quarterback Jaylen Hewitt time to throw the ball. Teel was the team’s leading rusher with 39 yards on seven carries. He also caught five passes for 42 yards.
The Patriots ran for 63 yards after totaling 44 on the ground last week with nearly double the offensive possessions.
“That was an emphasis,” Barrow said. “Establishing a run game will open everything else up. Tonight was a more complete game.”
Hewitt threw two scoring strikes in the second quarter, a 7-yarder to Callahan and a 5-yard toss to Jay Murray. He finished the night 17-of-27 for 139 yards.
Sean Cartwright reeled in five passes for 52 yards, Callahan had four for 32 yards and Murray three for 23 yards. Noah Anderson, who led the team in receiving yards last week with 99 on two catches, exited the game in the first quarter with a minor injury.
After throwing four interceptions in the first game of his junior campaign, Hewitt only tossed two against the Golden Bulls. The first was a tipped pass that fell into the arms of the defender while the second was a floater snagged by the defensive back.
“I’m so happy with the effort and the execution,” Barrow said. “I wish we could have put some points on the board in the second half, but that was a very good defensive team.”
In the fourth quarter, with the game well in hand, backup Patriot quarterback Tanner Payne entered the game and completed three passes for 17 yards.
“Giving him that experience and those reps will pay off at some time,” Barrow said.
Barrow credited the visiting defense for continuing to play with intensity despite the lopsided score.
“They had no quit,” he said. “Being down 28-0 in the third quarter, they were coming down hill hard and trying to make plays.”
E.E. Smith rotated through three signal-callers in the game. Andrew Hornsby completed 9 of 18 passes for 65 yards, Barnes went 5-of-9 for 31 yards and Mocombe 2-of-7 for 27 yards.
While the visiting football team didn’t generate any excitement, the school’s award-winning marching band, the E.E. Smith Magnificent Marching Machine, gave fans quite a show with its in-game music and halftime performance.
West will travel to Jacksonville (2-0) on Friday before returning home for the 58th annual Mullet Bucket against East Carteret (0-3) on Friday, Sept. 15.
E.E. Smith will take its open week on Friday and play at Triton (2-1) on Sept. 15.
Here are results of the game:
E.E. Smith.................................. 0 0 0 0 - 0
West Carteret............................ 14 14 0 0 - 28
E.E. Smith West Carteret
12 First Downs 11
26-99 Rushes-yards 21-63
16-34-1 Passing 20-30-2
96 Passing yards 156
195 Total yards 219
10-1 Fumbles-lost 0-0
7-36 Penalties-yards 6-35
Scoring Summary
WC – Callahan 1 run (Langley kick), 8:04, 1st.
WC – Callahan 1 run (Langley kick), 5:57, 1st.
WC – Callahan 7 pass from Hewitt (Langley kick), 3:41, 2nd.
WC – Murray 5 pass from Hewitt (Langley kick), 1:21, 2nd.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: E.E. Smith – Barnes 12-66, Hickmond 6-17, Z. Thomas 6-8, Moore 1-7, Hornsby 1-1; West Carteret – Teel 7-39, Hewitt 4-12, Callahan 5-7, Murray 1-5, Langley 3-1, Dixon 1-(-)1.
PASSING: E.E. Smith – Hornsby 9-18-1-65, Barnes 5-9-0-31, Mocombe 2-7-0-27; West Carteret – Hewitt 17-27-2-139, Payne 3-3-0-17.
RECEIVING: E.E. Smith – Wallace 5-45, Campbell 4-43, A. Williams 1-8, Hickmond 1-4, Davis 1-4; West Carteret – Cartwright 5-52, Teel 5-42, Callahan 4-32, Murray 3-23, Riggan 1-5, Langley 1-2, Dixon 1-1.
