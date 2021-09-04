MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret volleyball team won its third straight game Tuesday with a sweep of Pamlico.
The Patriots got by the Hurricanes 26-24, 25-11, 25-20 to event their record at 3-3 despite playing without star middle hitter Megan Kenon.
“We had to learn to play without her after she hurt her finger in practice,” West coach Michael Turner said. “It was nice to see. We were due for some wins.”
West then fell 3-0 to New Bern on Wednesday to drop to 3-4 on the season.
The Patriots led 17-8 in the first set against Pamlico, but the visitors rallied with eight of the next nine points to make it an 18-16 game.
Three straight kills from Grayson Edwards over the next five points bought West a little breathing room at 21-18, but Pamlico took four of the next five points to tie it up 22-22.
Hitting errors on both sides made it 24-24 when Katelyn Starling registered a kill and Macy Wojciechowski served an ace to give their squad the 26-24 win.
“The kids played hard,” Turner said. “We were on our heels early because we had to create a new identity without Megan.”
The second half featured no such drama with Ann Pierce Jackson serving a five-point run with back-to-back aces to make it a 6-1 game.
Three service points apiece from Dylan Day, Sophie Bates and Maddie Mansfield and some errors on the other side soon had the score 19-5.
“We served well,” Turner said. “We had a couple get away from us, but we’ve been serving pretty aggressively, so that is going to happen from time to time.”
The Hurricanes made a small run, outscoring the home team 6-2 over the next eight points to pull to within 21-11, but could get no closer in the 14-point loss.
It appeared as if the third set would go much the same way when Jackson served five points in a row at the start, including an ace, and later with an 11-10 lead, West then went on an 8-3 run to take a 19-13 advantage.
Pamlico took five of the next six points to close it to 20-18 before Courtney Tyndall delivered a kill to buy her team some breathing room. Kills from Wojciechowski and Jackson and a double block from the duo, combined with two service points from Tyndall, made the difference down the stretch in the 25-20 win.
“I thought Courtney played really well,” Turner said. “Ann Pierce did a good job, and Grayson looked solid. We served well and received serve pretty well. We just need to be more consistent with both of those, but we’re getting there. We’re a work in progress.”
Pamlico (1-2) showed plenty of scrap for a team playing with just one substitute on the bench. Mya Smith kept them in the game with four kills and nine blocks.
“They have a bunch of kids out,” Turner said. “I applauded them for showing up. They could have easily called that game off. I appreciated it, because it gave us an opportunity to play. Credit to them, they played hard.”
West will next travel Wednesday to West Craven (0-2) and then visit Pamlico on Thursday.
