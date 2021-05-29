JACKSONVILLE — The West Carteret baseball team’s undefeated season took another step on Thursday with a 15-0 shutout at Northside-Jacksonville.
The Patriots (7-0) are having a special season, recording three shutouts in an all 3A Coastal Conference schedule and outscoring league opponents a combined 69-9. They are 5-0 in the conference as the first games against White Oak and Swansboro were nonconference.
MaxPreps.com has West ranked No. 4 in the 3A classification and No. 20 in the state overall.
Five pitchers didn’t allow a single hit against Northside (0-5). Ethan McLaughlin got the start, striking out one and walking one. Jarrett Hall took the mound to get the last out of the game with one of his three strikeouts. C.W. Bayer also had three strikeouts, while Jaxon Ellingsworth had two and Tyler DeLuzio one. Each pitcher threw an inning.
Offensively, the Patriots took over in the second inning with eight runs. Bryson Willis, Gage Bohmuller, Blaine Norris, C.J. Garner and Josh Mason each had an RBI. Norris’ RBI came in the form of a homer over the left field fence, one of his two runs.
Mason hit 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run, Ellingsworth scored three runs and hit 2-for-4 with a double, and DeLuzio hit 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
David Palmer was the losing pitcher for Northside as the starter. He gave up 11 hits and 14 runs over three innings while striking out one.
The Patriots committed no errors in the game.
West will host Jacksonville (4-2) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
West Carteret…482 01 - 15 15 0
Northside……....000 00 - 0 0 5
WP – McLaughlin
LP – Palmer
West Carteret leading hitters: Ellingsworth 2-4 (2B), 3 runs; Mason 2-3 (3B), 2 RBIs, run; DeLuzio 2-4, 3 RBIs; Bohmuller 1-2, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Byrd 1-1, RBI; B. Garner 1-1; C. Garner 1-3 (2B), RBI, run; Hall 1-3 (2B), 2 runs; Margaria 1-2; McLaughlin 1-2, 2 runs; Norris 1-1 (HR), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Willis 1-1, RBI, run.
Northside leading hitters: None.
