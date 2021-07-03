OCEAN — Croatan High School rising senior Noah Shaul was the lone county boys tennis player this season to qualify for the state tournament.
The Croatan junior placed second at the 2A east regional to move on.
He fell 6-0, 6-1 to North Lenoir’s Shane Swindell in the regional final to finish as the runner-up.
Shaul toughed out a 7-5, 6-1 win over First Flight’s J.J. Woermer in the semifinal after beating Ayden-Grifton’s Jackson Evans 6-0, 6-1 and North Johnston’s Avery Davis 6-0, 6-0.
At the state tournament, he lost in the second round, but was the only opponent to take a game off the eventual state champion.
Carrboro’s Aidan Chung blanked every opponent except for Shaul through four rounds, beating the Croatan junior 6-0, 6-1.
Shaul eased by Lake Norman Charter’s Sean Huynh 6-1, 6-1 in the first round.
Shaul finished the season with an 11-3 mark.
He sported a 5-0 mark last season before the coronavirus pandemic ended the season prematurely.
In his freshman year, he made an immediate impact, going 9-2 to earn the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Player of the Year while helping the Cougars march to a 13-1 record and a league title.
