MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team is in an odd place as it begins the season, having lost a ton of talent but also returning plenty.
The Patriots saw four key seniors graduate last spring from a 7-3 team but see seven seniors on this year’s squad.
“It’s just funny that we had an important class last year, but we had a huge junior class ready to step in,” coach Lindsey Howell said.
Howell enters her fourth season as coach after taking two years off following the birth of a son. She was previously the coach for six years.
Jayden Lupton will pace the seniors after leading the team in points (9.3) and rebounds (10.1) last season. She also tallied 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
She was especially impressive down the stretch as West closed the season on a five-game winning streak, averaging 12 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.6 blocks.
“She had a good offseason, and I’m excited to see what she is going to do,” Howell said. “She ended the season averaging a double-double in the last few games.”
Emma Baber is also back after a promising junior season ended before it started with knee injury.
“She is going to be our leader,” Howell said. “She is the vocal leader. Her ability to get teammates focused on the same task is great.”
Kasey McCoury should help a thin backcourt after averaging 6.1 points last season. She was the top shooter on the team, hitting 42% (11-of-26) from three-point range and 92% (12-of-13) from the free-throw line.
“She is one of the smartest players I’ve ever coached,” Howell said. “She knows where she needs to be and knows where everybody else needs to be.”
Caroline Baylis will team with Lupton to make a formidable frontcourt. She ranked second on the team with 5.5 rebounds per game while averaging 5.4 points on 52% (24-of-46) shooting.
“She is rock steady in the post, getting rebounds for us,” Howell said. “Our experience is with our forwards and post players. It’s probably as strong as I’ve had as far as that part of the team when you factor in their experience and ability.”
Hanna Moseley (2.6 points. 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals) and Kylee Morris (1.0 point) round out the seniors, while Maura Huber (1.8 points, 1.6 rebounds) also returns after showing promise as a sophomore.
Freshmen Skyler Seltzer, Ella Graham and sophomore Lily Green will also be counted on.
“Those girls have a lot of upside,” Howell said. “They are all picking up something new every day. They are a great group of girls to work with.”
Seltzer will be asked to help out a guard spot that is the biggest question mark heading into the season.
“Our strength is in the paint,” Howell said. “That’s where most of our experience is. Our guards are a little bit younger. We’ll kind of get it done by committee at point guard. Skyler has showed me a lot, though.”
The backcourt was left thin by the transfer of junior Sydney Roberson to East Carteret, who proved to be one of the best underclassmen in the county, and junior Maddie Mansfield, who chose not to play this season.
Add those to the graduations of Cayman Montgomery, Kiki Hester, Caroline Beaver and Annie Fitzpatrick, and the Patriots lost three of their top four scorers from last season. They had eight players average between 4.3 points and 9.3 points, and five are no longer with the team.
“We need strong leadership from the older girls and a lot of growing from the younger girls,” Howell said. “You never know who is going to rise to the occasion.”
After realignment, West enters a new 3A Coastal Conference that looks wide open.
Swansboro won its league last year with a 9-1 record but lost its top three scorers, Croatan was the runner-up in its conference at 10-2 but lost its top two scorers, and Richlands went 6-6 but lost its top scorer. White Oak went 3-7 and Dixon 0-12.
“I expect us to do really well in the conference,” Howell said. “We’ve set ourselves up with a pretty strong nonconference schedule, so I think we’ll be ready.”
The Patriots will start the season Monday with a trip to South Central and then host Pamlico on Tuesday.
