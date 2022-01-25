SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Cooper Webb hasn’t won a race yet in the early Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, but he’s sitting pretty in the standings.
The county native and defending champion is just one point off the leader with 58. Eli Tomac has 59 points, and Chase Sexton has 58.
“Managed to get out of the gate much better this week and we’re in the hunt,” Webb wrote on social media after taking fourth on Saturday at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. “We’ll dig the boots in and take this thing to Anaheim.”
Monster Energy Supercross will return to Anaheim, Calif. this weekend for the fourth round of racing. Qualifying will take place on Peacock at 4 p.m., and the gate will drop on the main event at 10 p.m. on CNBC and Peacock.
Chase Sexton of Team Honda HRC earned his career first 450SX class win in front 41,902 cheering fans inside Petco Park.
Sexton’s victory marked the third different winner in as many rounds of the 2022 Supercross series. Tomac of Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha followed Sexton over the line with his best finish of the year, moving the 2020 champion into the points lead.
Sexton grabbed the holeshot in the main event but gave up the early lead to Red Bull KTM's Marvin Musquin. Three minutes into the 20-minute plus one lap race, Sexton cut back under Musquin and from there steadily pulled away from the pack.
Behind him, Tomac pushed past Musquin but could not gain on Sexton on the slick San Diego soil. Webb and opening-round winner Team Honda HRC's Ken Roczen traded positions as they both overtook Musquin before five minutes had ticked off the clock.
In the previous round at Oakland, Calif., Webb was only able to fight up to seventh after a slow start.
“A lot of obstacles to overcome throughout this week, so I’m glad to put Oakland behind us,” he wrote on social media after the race.
Webb and strong starts have not been synonymous during his Monster Energy AMA Supercross career.
Despite winning two of the last three championships, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider has finished ninth or worse in three of his five season openers at the 450SX level.
In fact, Webb took ninth last year at the Houston, Texas opener in a title-winning campaign that saw him later claw back in the points standings with five wins in six rounds.
He rectified that trend in the season opener in Anaheim by getting off to a strong start with a runner-up finish.
“I kind of struggled with the track, so I was pumped to come out with a second,” Webb said after the race. “This is the best I’ve ever done at the opener, so we’re looking to keep the ball rolling. Great points, and man, it’s just great to be back in Anaheim.”
In the main, Webb found himself in the thick of an early top-five battle and was surrounded by a deep pool of talented riders up front.
The two-time champ steadily worked his way toward the podium spots, and with six laps to go, made his move into third. Determined to finish strong at the season opener, Webb continued his charge to ultimately land in second place on the night.
In the closing laps, he had the fastest bike on the track, reducing a deficit that at one point was nearly 13 seconds.
“I didn’t get the greatest start, had to put my head down, make some passes, kind of got shuffled back those first few laps,” he said. “I felt good tonight, felt like I fought the whole time, made some good passes and got myself in really good position.”
