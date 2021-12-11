MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret inducted into its Athletic Hall of Fame two of the most recognizable Patriots on Wednesday between the girls and boys basketball games with East Carteret.
The two took different paths after their time in the red, white and blue but ended up back in the same place.
Lonnie Chisenhall went away after high school, playing baseball in college, the minors and majors, while Craig McClanahan returned after college and spent most of his adult life as an educator and coach at the school.
McClanahan was inducted posthumously. He died in June 2020 at the age of 59 after a battle with cancer.
The Hall of Fame committee made an exception for the typical five-year window required for inductees with McClanahan’s admittance.
The two are the 59th and 60th inductees, respectively, into the West Carteret Athletic Hall of Fame.
LONNIE CHISENHALL
The former Cleveland Indians player had to stand for quite a while in front of a large crowd who turned out for the East-West hoops rivalry as public address announcer Joe DeCampo rattled off a litany of accomplishments.
“They didn’t run that by me before they started talking,” Chisenhall said with a laugh. “For the most part, I’m not the biggest fan of being the center of attention. But it was nice my kids where there. Maybe they caught one or two cool things that I did.”
The 2006 graduate did a lot of cool things in a baseball uniform.
He batted .675 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs as a senior and was named North Carolina Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade, Louisville Slugger, the National High School Baseball Coaches Association and Baseball America.
He earned Baseball America Second Team High School All-America Honors and was a North Carolina All-State selection in 2005 and 2006.
His No. 8 jersey is retired by the school.
“I was never one to talk about the high school glory days,” Chisenhall said. “I was always looking forward, plowing ahead, so now it’s nice to have that time to look back on it.”
In 2008, the Indians took him with the 29th pick in the first round out of Pitt Community College. He made his big league debut in 2011 and hit .244 with 23 home runs, 74 RBIs and 36 doubles in 203 games during his first three seasons.
In 2014, he had a breakout campaign, setting career highs in games played (142), home runs (13), RBIs (59) and doubles (29) while hitting .280 with a .343 on-base percentage and slugging .427.
He continued to produce in 2016 as the Indians advanced to the World Series, hitting .286 with eight home runs, 25 doubles and 57 RBIs in 126 games.
Chisenhall was hitting .305 in mid-July 2017 with eight home runs and a team-leading 55 RBIs at the MLB All-Star break when he suffered the type of calf injury that would plague him during the final three seasons of his career.
He led the team with a .321 average in 2018 when he went down after 29 games with another calf injury.
After eight years with Cleveland, he signed a one-year deal later that winter with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who originally drafted him when he was a senior at West, but he never saw the field due to continuing calf injuries.
He retired in early 2020 after appearing in 688 games, hitting .268 in 2,159 at-bats with 578 hits, 64 home runs, 296 RBIs, 132 doubles, 10 triples and 20 stolen bases.
His life has now come full circle as he often finds himself back at the West baseball field helping out with his sons’ youth teams.
“I see what a commitment it is now,” he said. “I definitely have more respect for what my parents and grandparents did, and what the coaches sacrificed, giving all the time kids need. It’s been cool.”
CRAIG McCLANAHAN
Few people had more affection for West or spent more time at the school than the 1978 graduate.
Of his 34 years with Carteret County Public Schools, he spent 21 teaching and coaching at his alma mater.
“From the time he started playing basketball for coach (Billy) Widgeon, he loved it,” said McClanahan’s wife Jackie, who accepted his induction with their son Michael. “He loved West Carteret.”
McClanahan was a standout basketball and tennis player in high school.
He earned West’s Most Outstanding Athlete Award during his senior year. His athletic accomplishments earned him a scholarship to play basketball and tennis at Mount Olive College.
He later transferred to East Carolina University where he graduated in 1983.
In the 2018-19 basketball season, he led the Patriots to their first conference championship in 33 years, joining Widgeon as the school’s only two varsity basketball coaches at the time to win a league title.
In 2013, McClanahan was instrumental in getting the gymnasium floor named Widgeon Court. A year earlier, he helped lead the effort to name the school’s outside athletic facilities after another mentor. The D. Gordon Patrick Athletic Complex were named in honor of the former teacher, principal and coach.
“He thought a lot of them,” Jackie said. “He looked at them like father figures.”
McClanahan was a fixture of West’s athletic program for his 21 years, serving as the varsity head basketball coach for the entirety, as well as coaching boys and girls tennis for a combined 17 years, and serving as the athletic director for 15 years.
“For an AD to do it right, it takes someone who has an excellent work ethic and great time management, and he had those,” Jackie said. “And he had a love for what he was doing. A job is a job, but Craig loved what he did.”
He found success early on his basketball career – McClanahan was named the conference Coach of the Year in 2006-2007 – but his last teams were his best.
He led the Patriots to winning seasons in five of his last six seasons, with a record of 47-24 in the last three years.
McClanahan also won numerous conference Coach of the Year awards in tennis. Many of his basketball and tennis teams advanced to the state playoffs.
As the AD, he led the athletic program to numerous Wachovia Cup Awards, Wells Fargo Cup Awards, state sportsmanship awards and facilities upgrades before he retired in 2019.
“I know how much he loved that job and how much he loved West Carteret, and I know how much it would mean to him,” Jackie said. “I can only imagine how pleased Craig would be knowing he was being honored and put in the Hall of Fame.”
