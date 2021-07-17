MOREHEAD CITY — After winning two straight Coastal Plain League titles, there’s no question the Morehead City Marlins have championship pedigree.
The team knows how to win games – it’s currently in second place overall of the league’s East Division and first in the second half going into Friday games – but more importantly, it has a head coach and seven players who know how to win it all. When the postseason begins Aug. 1, that experience will be invaluable.
“It’s the most returners we’ve ever had, and that brings some comfort to me, to be honest,” Marlins coach Jesse Lancaster said at the beginning of the season. “There’s a lot of familiar faces coming back. It’s like we went to sleep, and now we’re just waking back up and getting back to it.”
The players on this year’s roster who have won a championship for the Marlins in 2019 or 2018 are Jack Harris (Newberry), Joe Mason (Mount Olive), Eric Miles (Presbyterian), Zack Miller (Catawba), Jack Myers (Butler), Hunter Shepherd (Catawba) and Ryder Yakel (Harding).
Harris, Miles, Miller, Myers, Shepherd and Yakel were all on the 2019 team that defeated the Macon Bacon 2-1 in the championship series. The Fish defeated Macon 3-0 in the first game, lost 11-4 in the second and capped the series with a 6-2 victory.
The momentum was in the Marlins’ corner until the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on the 2020 season for most of the CPL teams.
“It was an amazing experience to win the championship in 2019,” Miller said. “It was a special team that wanted to win every time we went out on the field. It was very disappointing to not play the following summer, especially when other teams in the CPL were able to play, but that was out of our control and we’re thankful we can play this summer.”
When the 2020 season passed, redshirted seniors who would have graduated, like Harris, Miles, Mason and Yakel, got an extra year of eligibility, opening up another opportunity to play with the Marlins. Front office personnel combed the list of available players and hit the phones to reach out to a group of preferred returners.
“I was extremely happy to know that I was coming back,” Harris said. “I love the area of Morehead (City), love the people, and I have an awesome host family. The best part of summer ball is to meet all the new people and create relationships with people from all over the country.”
Harris was a welcome returner after leading the 2019 Marlins in hits (55), runs (52) and RBIs (47). This season, he has a team-high 41 hits, 29 runs and 26 RBIs. He leads the league with 10 homers, part of 20 extra-base hits for the outfielder.
“Some days the wind (at Big Rock Stadium) can play to the hitters’ advantage,” Harris noted, “but it doesn’t matter where we play. I’m going to do my thing. I just love playing at home in front of our Marlin fans.”
Harris was one of three returning all-stars to the Marlins from 2019. The other two were Miles and Shepherd, the latter of which is one of three players this summer to average over .350 at the plate. Shepherd is averaging .356 with 16 hits, six runs and 11 RBIs. The first baseman has the distinction of being the only Marlin on this year’s roster with two CPL rings.
“They’re pretty special to me,” Shepherd said, “so I don’t keep them with me in fear of losing them, but on special occasions, I make sure and bring them out.”
This season is his third in Morehead City after he helped the Fish win titles in both 2018 and 2019. In the 2019 season, he tallied 54 hits, 27 runs and 42 RBIs. In 2018, he had 32 hits, 21 runs and 18 RBIs.
The Salisbury native has seen the continuity within the franchise and believes it plays a key role in its current run.
“I feel like the continued success comes from finding the right players that want to win,” Shepherd said. “The past (two) seasons, we definitely had a lot of those players, and it worked out for us in the end.”
While Harris and Shepherd were the biggest returning hitters, Miles returns to the Marlins after getting named the league’s Pitcher of the Year in 2019. The Lancaster, S.C. native put up a 2.06 ERA in 48 innings over 10 appearances that summer. He struck out 58 batters and only walked five, finishing with a 6-0 record.
“It’s not a coincidence that we have a target on our back after the last two years,” Miles said. “It’s something we have earned and something that everyone embraces, from the front office to the field. When it comes to dealing with it, we just take it one day and one game at a time. As long as we show up and play Marlin baseball, there isn’t a team that can take our spot.”
This summer, Miles has only pitched four innings with four strikeouts, but the right-hander is happy to have the opportunity to play on the Crystal Coast again.
“My experience playing with the Marlins for two years has been absolutely incredible,” he said. “It’s awesome getting to play baseball right by the beach for an entire summer, but even better than that are the people I’ve been blessed to meet while I’ve been here. I’ve made relationships here that I will carry for the rest of my life. There isn’t a better spot to be for the summer or better people to be around.”
Miles is one of three pitchers returning from the 2019 championship season. Also back are Myers and Yakel, each of whom are having a big impact on the field.
Yakel leads the team with a 2.20 ERA over 16 1/3 innings in 11 appearances, which includes a team-high four saves and a 3-2 record. He has struck out a team-high 28 batters and only walked two.
Myers is 2-1 on the mound, ranked second in starts with five and innings pitched with 26 1/3. He has a 3.07 ERA with 17 strikeouts and three walks. In the 2019 season, Myers pitched 6 1/3 innings with four strikeouts.
“It’s definitely nice being back in Morehead city,” Myers said. “The fans are awesome, and having them behind us every game definitely boosts our confidence. We have a lot of guys on this team who played on that championship team in 2019, so having that experience will definitely give our team a leg up on the competition going forward.”
Mason is back after playing a crucial role in the 2018 championship season when he tallied 33 hits, 30 runs and 23 RBIs with 11 stolen bases. So far this summer, the outfielder has 23 hits, 18 runs and nine RBIs. His six stolen bases also rank third on the team.
Behind the plate, Miller mans the catcher position while also hitting well this summer. He has 22 hits, six of which have gone the distance for homers, 16 runs and 20 RBIs. In 2019, he had 23 hits, 11 runs and 17 RBIs.
The Lincoln University, Pa., native believes the trust and friendship of the players on this year’s team bodes well for the franchise.
“Team chemistry and camaraderie definitely play a role in this team’s success,” he said. “Getting everyone together and establishing great relationships is what leads to winning games on the field. It’s important to get everyone competing for the same goal, and when that happens, it becomes easier to go out and compete everyday as a team.”
