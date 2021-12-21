MOREHEAD CITY — Jaxon Ellingsworth entered this season with the goal of averaging 30 points and 12 rebounds per game.
He wasn’t far off those numbers this past weekend while leading his team to a title in the Cumberland County Holiday Classic.
The West Carteret center put up 26.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in three victories over Fayetteville squads.
“I thought we played pretty well,” he said. “We fought, especially in the games we were down. It showed how well we can come back as a team. We played great defense.”
The Patriots had to grind out wins in their final two contests, a 60-53 triumph over E.E. Smith in the championship game of the Roy McNeil Bracket, and a 58-52 victory over Cape Fear. They started with an 80-51 win over South View.
“They all had their home crowd rooting for them,” Ellingsworth said. “And playing three games in three days was tough, especially for the starters. We’re deep, but starters play a lot of minutes.”
Ellingsworth began a bit slowly this season after ending last year on a high note and receiving plenty of attention in the post from opposing defenses in the first few games. He’s moved out to the perimeter in recent tilts and seen his numbers go up as a result.
“The three-ball, it’s a dagger,” he said. “especially when the other team doesn’t expect it. They don’t play much D on you, then you hit a couple of them and then they’ve got to come out and get you, and then the drive opens up.”
Ellingsworth has hit eight treys in his last six games. After putting up 15.8 points per game in his first six contests this season, he’s averaging 28.2 in his last six.
“I worked hard this offseason,” he said. “I worked on my ballhandling every day, my shooting, getting up a lot of shots. I’m a much better shooter.”
A magical four-game run through the playoffs put Ellingsworth on college recruiters’ radars last season. He averaged 22.5 points on 70-percent shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds per game as West advanced to its first regional final in 36 years.
“It was crazy, it was wild,” he said. “The stands opened back up for the regional final, and it was crazy to feel that again.”
Only 25 fans were allowed to attend basketball games last season due to COVID-19 restrictions. Those restrictions were partially lifted prior to the regional final versus Northwood and a few hundred were in attendance.
The Patriots dropped a heartbreaker, falling 72-69 in overtime. They held a 14-point lead with a little over a minute remaining in the third quarter.
“I try not to think about it,” Ellingsworth said. “It hurts. We were that close. It was tough.”
Ellingsworth produced one of the best playoff performances in county history, scoring 32 points on a remarkable 14-for-17 shooting from the floor. He went 3-for-4 from the foul line.
His showing that night, in the offseason and so far this season has drawn attention from college coaches.
“It’s starting to pick up,” he said. “I’ve talked to Wake Forest, Western Carolina, UNC-Greensboro, Clemson, Radford, High Point. I’m still wide open. I definitely want to play at the highest level and get a good education.”
Ellingsworth reported he didn’t take the idea of playing college ball seriously until after a sophomore season that saw him average 3.8 points and 2.7 rebounds.
“We had coach (Jeff) Lebo here as an assistant, and he saw me play and made some calls to coaches he knows,” he said. “I knew it was real then.”
A standout student-athlete with a 4.0 GPA, he said he didn’t focus on his grades until after his freshman year when he grew from 6-3 to 6-6 over the summer.
“It wasn’t too good, but I got my GPA up after that,” he said.
Before he turns his attention to college, he and his team have their sights set on getting past the regional final and into the state championship.
“We’ve been talking about it since this summer,” he said. “We know we have a target on our back because of what we did last year. We’ve been talking about it a lot.”
Following the team’s success in the Cumberland County Holiday Classic, West is 10-2 with its only losses coming to South Central (6-2) and Wayne Country Day (12-2).
“We just have to settle down when we play teams like that,” he said. “It’s just another game, nothing special. I feel like we get worked up over big names. We should just settle down, because we’re one of the best teams in the state.”
Here are a few of Ellingsworth’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Top Gun.”
Favorite TV Show: “Yellowstone.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Family Guy.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Lil Baby.
Favorite Song: “Untouchable” by NBA YoungBoy.
Favorite Book: “The Bible.”
Favorite Team: Duke Blue Devils.
Favorite Athlete: LeBron James.
Favorite Vacation: Hawaii.
Favorite Hobby: Hunting.
Favorite Subject: Math.
Favorite Quote: “Teamwork is the beauty of basketball, where you have five acting as one.” – Mike Krzyzewski
Favorite Food: Chicken Alfredo.
Favorite Drink: Sweet tea.
Favorite Restaurant: Cox Family Restaurant.
Favorite Season: Winter.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Beating East Carteret by 30.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Mark Thompson and Ms. Lisa Hensley.
Favorite Sport: Basketball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Listening to music.
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Nelk.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Donald Trump, Tom Brady, Lil Baby, Paolo Banchero and LeBron James.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Rob Cummings, Brock Byrd, Andrew Chaanine, Al Morris, Stella Higgs and coach Robert Lancaster.
Items For A Deserted Island: Basketball, boat, gun, water, my dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.