BEAUFORT — It made for a busy few days for Josh VanMeter.
He and his wife Erika brought home their newborn baby Maddux from the hospital on a Saturday, and two days later, he was named the new baseball coach at East Carteret.
“It’s been an amazing and emotional week,” he said. “A lot of great news.”
The 26-year-old is taking over for Daniel Griffee, who is stepping down after four years to focus more on his athletic director and basketball coaching duties.
It continues to be a year of change for VanMeter.
Six months ago, he left his teaching job at West Stokes to accept a position with Next College Student Athlete (NCSA), a move that eventually enabled him to get the East job.
The baseball coaching position didn’t double with a teaching position at the school.
“I put out an advertisement on MaxPreps and had a pretty good amount of interest,” Griffee said. “I had three to four phone calls and maybe six other applications, so I was surprised because we don’t have a teaching position open, so that was tough.”
VanMeter previously taught three years at New Bern and one semester at West Stokes. Now he gets to eat, drink and sleep baseball as a recruiter for NSCA.
“I get to do baseball all day, which is the best job ever,” he said. “Thankfully I have a very supportive wife. I tell people I have the best schedule of anyone. I get to wake up and do baseball from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., then go to the diamond and work with another group of kids. It is definitely a passion of mine.”
He is able work remotely at home, allowing him to spend more time with his newborn son.
His evenings are then filled with baseball.
After graduating in 2017 from Salem University (W.Va.) where he played baseball, he served as an assistant at his alma mater, Mountain Ridge High School (Md.). VanMeter was part of a state championship team as a junior in high school.
He then served as the junior varsity coach at New Bern for two seasons before working for a year at Lenoir Community College as the infield and hitting coach, as well as the recruiting coordinator.
Last year, he accepted his first varsity head coaching job at West Stokes and proved successful, leading the Wildcats to a 19-6 record and trip to the third round of the 2A state playoffs. West Stokes won the Mid-State Conference with a 9-1 mark.
“That was huge for me,” VanMeter said. “West Stokes afforded me the opportunity to coach a really athletic and competitive team. We were playing in a tough 2A conference and were fortunate enough to win it. It was a great year, and I learned a lot about myself, about having my own program and doing things the right way. I’m thankful for my time there. I grew there in a year’s time.”
In addition, he’s spent four summers coaching showcase teams alongside legendary coach Gary Smith.
With an overall record of 417-211, Smith is the winningest coach in New Bern history. He has 121 college signees and 19 professional signees to his credit.
Smith is a N.C. Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and American Legion Hall of Fame inductee.
“I was fortunate enough to meet Gary Smith when I first came down here, and he really took me under his wing, mentored me, showed me the ropes,” VanMeter said. “He has given me a lot of opportunities to coach baseball in ENC. He believes in me, and I’m certainly thankful for his mentorship, his leadership and helping me in my career.”
Griffee said VanMeter’s association with Smith played a part in him getting the job.
“I knew Gary from when I was coaching Havelock,” he said. “In fact, I didn’t even have to call Gary. Gary called me to let me know how good this guy was. And that kind of sold me on Josh. He’s energetic, he’s young, he wants to plant roots, and that is what it needs, someone who will stay and build and help it grow.”
Griffee said he hopes the new coach can bring some stability to the program.
Jason Salter had served as coach for eight years when he stepped down in 2016. VanMeter is now the third new coach in the past seven years.
“In addition to athletic director, basketball, baseball and teaching, I was trying to run a charter boat business, and I’ve got two kids,” Griffee said. “There just was not enough of me to go around. For the baseball program to go where it needs to go, it needs somebody who is more full-time than what I could give.”
Griffee finished 33-24 overall and 27-11 in league play with a conference championship and a trip to the third round of the state playoffs. He had high hopes for the 2020 squad after bringing back nearly every starter from a 16-7 team, but the coronavirus pandemic knocked out the season.
“We had a really good shot at going to the state championship in the COVID year,” he said. “I enjoyed my time. I didn’t do anything really. I had a great group of players who could pitch, hit, run, good assistant coaches. It makes a difference when you have all that.”
VanMeter hoped he could return to the area when he took the West Stokes job and isn’t looking to go anywhere anytime soon.
“We still have family here in ENC and just love the community here,” he said. “I always kind of had Carteret County on my mind. If an opportunity were to ever come up, my wife and I always said we would love to settle here and raise our family here and have the opportunity to coach here. I want to leave a legacy, something to proud of, setting a good standard, creating better young men, preparing them for life.”
