RALEIGH — Raine Greene capped another fine season for the William Peace University women’s soccer team.
The former West Carteret standout was named to the USA South Conference’s Second Team East Division.
She led the Pacers with six points, scoring two goals and adding two assists in 14 games.
Greene was rewarded with the USA South Conference Rookie of the Year honor in 2019 while also earning a First Team East Division honor.
She’s been a member of the Academic All-Conference Team each of the past two seasons.
Greene also led William Peace in points each of her first two seasons.
She had seven points, scoring three goals and notching an assist, in a coronavirus pandemic-shortened six-game schedule as a sophomore. As a freshman, she posted 29 points, which was 17 points higher than anyone else on the team, scoring 13 goals and contributing three assists in 19 games.
The Pacers went 7-11-1 overall and 3-5 in USA South in her freshman year, went 3-6 overall and 2-5 in the league last season, and went 4-7-3 overall and 2-5-2 in conference this year.
