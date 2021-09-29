CARTERET COUNTY — All three football teams will be on the road this week as conference schedules begin.
Croatan will be at White Oak to start its 3A Coastal Conference schedule, West Carteret will play at Dixon and East Carteret will start 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference play at Northside-Pinetown.
Below is a preview of each team’s opponent and their head coach’s thoughts going into the week:
Croatan
The Cougars (2-3) needed some momentum going into conference, and they got it last week with a 62-6 win over East.
They start the Coastal schedule, however, against one of its toughest teams in White Oak (4-1).
“They’re a tough football team,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “They’re 4-1, and they’re well coached. They have a senior quarterback that has a lot of game experience. He’s a tough kid, and he gave us some trouble when we played them two years ago.”
Vikings quarterback Sidney Lee was only a sophomore the last time the two schools played each other in 2019. Croatan won that game 19-2 but wound up forfeiting the game after a player eligibility infraction.
White Oak has an impressive record and comes into this game off two straight shutouts over Manteo (48-0) and Heide Trask (44-0), but the first round of RPI rankings released by the N.C. High School Athletic Association only listed the Vikings at No. 24, behind West (No. 21) but slightly ahead of Croatan (No. 34).
“We have a good game plan, but we need a good week of practice,” Gurley said. “We told the guys, ‘We’re 0-0 right now.’ This is the start of a ‘new’ season, and we have the chance to carry the momentum from last week into this one.”
Both Croatan and White Oak have an advantage over most other programs in the state in that they have played a full five-game nonconference schedule. Croatan dropped three games to tough opponents Havelock (3-1), East Duplin (5-1) and Northside-Pinetown (4-1), but Gurley is confident that experience will help his team in the long run.
“I think these five games have prepared us and showed us that we can compete at a high level,” Gurley said. “All five of those games have showed us something that we can use as an advantage going forward. I think it’s given us confidence. We just need to go get it done in the conference.”
The Cougars face a White Oak offense built around Lee, who leads in rushing yards with 556 and has passed for 306 more. He has scored seven touchdowns and only thrown one pick. His best receiver has been Amir Sanders with 126 receiving yards. Aleni Mageo has 530 rushing yards and six scores, while Jazavian Bell and Quintrel Pearson have both eclipsed 200 rushing yards.
“They have some speed, size, and they can cause trouble,” Gurley said. “We have a chance to do some good things on Friday. We just have to execute.”
After averaging 152 total yards of offense through the first four games, the Cougars hit their stride against East with 313. Alex Barnes is the team’s leading rushing with 223 yards and four touchdowns. Brayden Stephens has 195 yards and two scores on the ground. Quarterback Evan King has passed for 164 yards and thrown three picks. Sam Hoy is the team’s leading receiver with five catches for 87 yards.
West Carteret
The fun of joining a new conference is playing fresh opponents, but Dixon (1-2) presents a particularly unique challenge for the Patriots (2-2).
“I’ve never played them and, in fact, I don’t think I’ve ever seen them on film, not even when we exchange tapes of multiple games with other teams,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “There are a lot of unknowns, so we’re going to just play sound, fundamental football.”
West comes into the game fresh off a bye week, but Dixon has a little momentum following a 52-32 victory over Heide Trask on Friday. It was the first time this season the Bulldogs had played two games back-to-back following a 24-day hiatus stemming from COVID-19 quarantine protocol.
Dixon only has three games on film, but Barrow has seen enough to know what the team likes to do on offense.
“They like to spread the ball out and throw it around,” he said. “They try hit you on screens and throwing it downfield. They use every inch of grass available.”
The Bulldogs have only put up 407 total yards this season, with 236 coming on the ground and 171 through the air. Quarterback Braden Tozier has thrown for 169 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The team’s leading rusher is Xavier Peaks with 131 yards and a score. Tozier has 36 rushing yards, while Peaks has 80 receiving yards with two more touchdowns.
West has its own dynamic quarterback in Jamarion Montford, who leads the team in rushing with 284 yards and has passed for 292. He has two scores through the air and two on the ground.
The Patriots remain fairly balanced on offense with 684 rushing yards and 423 passing yards for 1,107 total. Their last game, a 33-0 victory over East two weeks ago, featured a season-high 360 total yards. Their previous high was 337 in the opener against Ayden-Grifton.
West goes into the conference portion of its schedule with an even record, beating Ayden-Grifton in week one and trouncing East in the last game. It lost to East Bladen (1-3) in week two and Jacksonville (4-0) in week four, but Barrow is happy with his team’s progress at the start of the seventh week of the season.
“We still have a little ways to go,” Barrow said. “We’re not quite where I’d like us to be at this point, but we’re definitely heading in the right direction. They’re hungry, and they’re giving me a lot of effort.”
East Carteret
There’s no denying the Mariners (1-3) have had a rough last month. They missed two weeks with quarantine protocol and have only managed six points in three games.
Now, they face the toughest team in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference in Northside-Pinetown (4-1). In the first wave of RPI rankings, Northside was listed No. 8 in the 1A east division.
This game will follow back-to-back emotional county matchups against West Carteret and Croatan.
“This is definitely a tough three-game stretch,” East coach B.J. Frazier said. “Right now, we’re just looking for some momentum. We want our guys to dig deep and find their resilience. We’ve made some mistakes in recent games, but those are fixable.”
Right now, Frazier’s priority is helping his players “recalibrate” and find their confidence again after three straight losses. Quarterback Adam McIntosh’s absence after knee surgery is palpable, but the head coach knows his team has been a few plays away from being much more competitive.
“We were able to look at some film (Monday) and go over the little things,” Frazier said. “There was a lot of ‘wows’ and ‘I didn’t know how close that was.’ We had plays where we were a block away from breaking one open. We were a solid tackle away from stopping something bigger from happening on a broken play.”
East faces a Northside team with a very clear agenda. A whopping 92 percent of its total yards (1,800) has come on the ground this season.
“They’re good at running the ball,” Frazier said. “They’re going to line up and run straight at us. I think that’s what every team we play for the rest of the season likes to do.”
Mitch Godley is the Panthers’ leading rusher with 664 yards and seven touchdowns. Marcus Clayton has 313 yards with four scores. Quarterback Keifer Boyd has thrown for 141 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.
“They’re well coached, and they’re talented,” Frazier said. “We’ll have our work cut out for us. If we execute and do our jobs, we can hold them.”
East has been on the decline offensively, averaging 99 yards per the lats two games after putting up 886 total yards through the first two weeks with McIntosh in charge. As it stands, the offense relies on Miguel Bassotto, who has rushed for 335 yards and four touchdowns and racked up 83 receiving yards.
Quarterback Darren Piner has passed for 121 yards and four interceptions, his leading receivers being Cameron Eakes with 104 yards and Cody Shepard with 52 yards and a score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.