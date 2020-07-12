MOREHEAD CITY — The landscape of youth soccer in the county is changing.
The Seashore Soccer League (SSL) was handed a blow last month with Global Premier Soccer (GPS) filing bankruptcy and withholding an approximated $65,000 in fees. Meanwhile, Barrie Chamberlain, a coach for the UK Premier vendor for SSL that preceded GPS, is back and opening a new chapter of the relatively new Carolina Velocity soccer club.
The new advancements come in the wake of COVID, leveling new complications for a youth soccer infrastructure unsure whether the sport will even be played this fall or next spring.
GPS departs
Founded in 2001, GPS was one of the biggest soccer organizations in the country before filing bankruptcy in June.
Backed by Legacy Global Sports, the group trained approximately 20,000 youth soccer players and saw 75,000 players come through its camps and clinics annually, according to its website.
At the turn of this year, longtime CEO Joe Bradley was ousted amid a federal investigation “concerning improper work visas used by the youth club’s coaches,” as reported by the New England Soccer Journal.
According to an article from SoccerToday.com, an interview with Legacy Global Sports CEO Steve Griffin and new GPS CEO Keith Caldwell in January revealed that the Department of Justice was not investigating GPS or Legacy, and that GPS was in prime position to bounce back from the change in leadership and branches in 21 states.
“There was a feeling that something was going on, but I attributed it to COVID,” SSL President Joe Costanzo said. “I’m not sure this even happens without COVID. We had a meeting scheduled with GPS executives for here in March, but it was called off due to the pandemic. We already had some concerns coming into this contractual season with GPS. There were a lot of coaches coming in and leaving, visa issues, those types of things.”
In June, it was confirmed that GPS was folding, with Caldwell blaming the “bankruptcy petition filed by certain creditors” and uncertainty over COVID in an email sent to its individual clubs. Even GPS’s professional club partner, FC Bayern Munich of the German Bundesliga, was surprised by the announcement, stating in a press release, “We were surprised to learn about GPS filing for bankruptcy and we are currently speaking with stakeholders to get further information.”
“Right up until the very end, they assured us refunds were coming and a plan was in place,” Costanzo said. “The details of those plans never came through, and I don’t want to say GPS was intentionally deceitful, but I don’t know. They even had put in front of us options for change and what they would mean for us financially. I don’t know if that was a red herring or what.”
No refunds
Losing a Classic soccer vendor that manages approximately 18 teams for SSL was already a challenge, but a complicated financial wrench was thrown into the works last year when GPS took over payment processing rather than have SSL take payments in-house and turn them over collectively to GPS. Approximations are that $200,000 in fees move through the club annually.
“There is a lot of money moving through a club, so we wanted to take some of the burden off the board, which is made up entirely of volunteers,” Costanzo said. “GPS volunteered to collect the money directly and then give the club back a portion for in-house expenses like equipment and scholarships.”
So, when GPS went belly up, SSL was no longer the middleman for payments and refunds, creating a difficult situation for all sides with few solutions available.
“It has put everyone in a really bad situation,” Costanzo said. “It doesn’t sit well with me at all, but it’s also a hands-tied sort of situation. It would be impossible for us as a non-profit organization to cut a check, and I don’t know how to go after GPS to get that money back. We’re not a creditor. The club has no legal mechanism to go after those refunds. Unfortunately, it appears that each parent will have to put in a claim to pursue those refunds. We’ll be happy to distribute that information to parents once we have it.”
GPS’s folding was a surprise considering its size and experience. The group brought a level of professionalism that only a global organization can offer, one that impressed both parents and the board, led by then-President Jason Beaupre. The benefits of bringing GPS on showed right away, too, with Broad Creek Middle School student Cora Taylor, now at Croatan, was invited to the GPS FC Bayern National Team tryout in California and ultimately chosen to be a member of the national team that first year, the only one from this state.
“If you’re going to go with an outside vendor, they seemed like the right people to go with,” Costanzo said. “We did our best to keep them accountable in certain areas, but from a due diligence perspective, there just wasn’t a whole lot more that could have been be done. We were hammering them as much as a group of volunteers can while still doing their day job.”
Near the end, with concern mounting over leadership changes within GPS, there was an effort by the SSL to maintain a line of communication with the group while still understanding it was near the bottom of the priority pile.
“We didn’t want to rock the boat too much and cut off communication altogether,” Costanzo said. “It was a tightrope to walk, between trying to get enough information to give a clear message to the club and the parents and having them shut down all communication and not getting anything from them. We did everything we could to get the money, but once they went bankrupt, we knew things had obviously changed. They cut communication completely.”
There were more issues with GPS than just shady visas, namely paperwork irregularities and poor working conditions. The company has middling ratings on sites like Indeed and Glassdoor, with former employees citing “hours in abundance,” “sharing a car and house with multiple members with minimum compensation” and “long hours and the constant grind to increase the numbers of players in the program.”
“We were coming into a contract year with GPS, and as a board, we didn’t feel like they were living up to the full breadth of their contract,” Costanzo said. “There was an exit clause, but what would the club do instead? Without another option in place, it didn’t seem prudent.”
Velocity moves in
The relationship with GPS began when SSL cut ties with UK Premier, a group that included Chamberlain and Carolina Velocity Director of Soccer Andy Thompson.
The pair were instrumental in establishing the new club in 2018, one with training locations primarily in the Triangle. This county is the first site located east of Raleigh.
Coaches for Carolina Velocity are undeniably experienced and predominantly from England, with Chamberlain serving as a senior coach with playing experience for Watford FC, Arsenal FC, Stevenage FC and Ware FC. Chamberlain enjoyed his earlier time on the Crystal Coast and was ready to return.
“I’ve always had people reach out to me about coming back,” Chamberlain said. “I made the decision this year that I wanted to come back. There was some discussion with the Seashore board about me coming back on directly in some capacity, but it didn’t work out. It’s no one’s fault. Sometimes things don’t work out. I told my boss that I still wanted to come down here, and he suggested we open a Velocity program here.”
Carolina Velocity caters to players between birthdays in 2014 and 2003, offering a variety of programs featuring league games and tournaments, along with weekly training. However, Chamberlain wants to stress his new club isn’t meant to be a threat against SSL.
“We’re just trying to offer another product,” he said. “It’s not anything negative against Seashore. They’ve done a great job as far as I know, but I’ve had people reach out, people I got on with, to come back down here and offer something. Hopefully we can all work together.”
Costanzo echoed the same sentiments, welcoming the extra club soccer option to town.
“Options are always good around youth sports,” he said. “I don’t see it as a Seashore vs Velocity thing. They’ve come down and offered an approach that’s a little different than all of the clubs around here offer.”
The two clubs have had contact and even shared a facility in Fort Benjamin Park for tryouts earlier this month. Costanzo also pointed out his club soccer-aged children may forge a relationship with the new club.
“I’ve had conversations with Barrie and Andy, and really, those conversations centered around them wanting to support our classic program and vice versa,” Costanzo said. “Playing in the Seashore Classic program doesn’t actually prohibit a player from also playing for Velocity. In all transparency, both of my daughters who play classic have gone over to Velocity and tried out. They have offers, and I’ve encouraged them to accept it. There are a lot of ups and downs right now, and I want them to have the opportunity to play with their friends and also play how they want to play.”
Carolina Velocity offers a tiered set of programs like most clubs. The recreational soccer program, open to players ages 8-14, still operates on a one-game-per-week format for an eight-week season, but the Youth Academy program (U8-10) is tournament-centric. The Classic age-level programs – Junior (U11-12), Youth (U13-14) and Collegiate (U15-19) – also emphasize tournaments buto feature weekly league games. For now, the focus is on the older-aged groups as the club grows its clientele.
“It has been slow on the younger end because honestly, a lot of the families I became friends with when I was down here before, their kids have grown,” Chamberlain said. “But I think we me being down there and offering more free clinics. It’ll grow for sure.”
Chamberlain currently resides in Cary while he finishes his slate of clinics and camps but plans to relocate to the county in August.
“It’s the people there,” he said. “I spent three years there when I first came to North Carolina, and I absolutely fell in love with the place. They had great kids with no nastiness. There are some great people living there. I always had that itch to get back there, and now I have the opportunity.”
The Future
With GPS out, SSL will have a difficult time fielding a traditional Classic program for the upcoming fall and spring season. That is, of course, if COVID doesn’t prevent the season from taking place altogether.
“Any soccer this fall is going to be dicey,” Costanzo said. “Both organizations are taking their chances. We’re ready to go like always with recreational ball and ECSA (East Carolina Soccer Association), but the Classic program and the academy will be a little smaller, but that’s OK because it will be easier to manage. It’s going to be a transition year. We’re not trying to take away the Classic program, but maybe it’s time to redistribute our focus to the recreational program or ECSA, our travel ball teams. I think the strength of a club is its recreational program and its academy.”
The plan for now is to field just a couple Classic teams, coached by area residents who previously filled roles for GPS, people like Croatan High School soccer coach Paul Slater and Beaupre. Finding many qualified coaches has been a challenge.
“We had some GPS coaches who were here a long time and well-liked by the families reach out about coaching directly through the club, but they’re still under visas, and we don’t know how to deal with that,” Costanzo said.
Sticking with regional coaching is what Costanzo would like to do going forward rather than hiring another national vendor such as Rush Soccer or Surf Soccer. Those outside organizations also typically employ young coaches, nonimmigrant workers who often gravitate toward larger locales in the Carolinas, like Charlotte or Charleston, S.C.
“I’m hesitant to jump right back in with another vendor, especially with so much uncertainty with this upcoming season,” Costanzo said. “I don’t think it would be in the best interest of the club.
Instead, he would like to SSL bring in a regional soccer specialist, someone with the expertise and the resources to reignite the Classic program with an infrastructure built on local coaching.
“There are some very good individuals in the area that know soccer, know coaches in this area and have connections with youth soccer organizations, someone who could come in as a consultant to help us run something in-house,” Costanzo said.
