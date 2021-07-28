ATLANTIC BEACH — If the Buddy Pelletier Memorial Longboard Classic was going to go out, this was the one to go out on.
The feel-good event came to a close this past weekend with its 20th contest at Oceanana Pier.
“It was wonderful,” said Jessica Holleman, who directs the contest with Bill Roach. “We’ve had a lot of very, very happy people. It was a lot of fun. Lots of people showed up who we haven’t seen in years.”
CCATS and Diamond Bus Co. shuttled 500 people over from Crystal Coast Unity Church over two great weather days, and the entry list hit 155, creating a double beach of surfing action and spectating.
“I was not expecting that, so I’m glad we got one,” Holleman said of the shuttle. “And the 155 entries is really big for us. We’ve only had one other contest that big, and that was 160.”
Holleman reported that contest T-shirts, designed by world renowned surf artist NEMO, who designed the T-shirt for the first classic, sold out by 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The event, created as a memorial to Pelletier, a former top-ranked and Hall of Fame pro surfer who died of cancer at the age of 44, is the biggest community outreach for The Buddy Pelletier Surfing Foundation.
It was supposed to finish out its run in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic led to its cancellation.
A year later, organizers and participants are convinced it was the right decision to go out while the event is still popular.
“It’s been a great event from the beginning, and the folks who run it, they really want to keep it in the spirit of Buddy,” said Tim Nixon, who won the grand legends division. “You want to go out with a great respect of Buddy, and 20 years is a long time. You just want to keep it strong. That is what it is really all about.”
Nixon, 67 and still surfing strong, has lived in the area for 34 years after moving from Virginia Beach, Va., where the country’s oldest surfing competition and second oldest in the world is held.
The East Coast Surfing Championships recognized Pelletier’s contribution to the sport by naming its sportsmanship award after him.
Pelletier was known as the “Southern Gentleman” of the pro circuit.
He started the foundation just before his death in 1995. It has been a benefit to many over the years, raising money to send students to college, in addition to humanitarian aid projects along the East Coast.
Holleman reiterated that while the classic is ending, the foundation will continue.
Surfers fiercely compete for top awards in the Buddy, but the contest is unlike most other tournaments.
The event prides itself on promoting a good-natured competitive spirit without harboring the cutthroat attitude found in most other professional surfing competitions.
“This one was especially great,” said Nixon, who directs the Central North Carolina District of the Eastern Surfing Association with Wes Whitt. “Everybody was so happy to be there this year, and everybody wanted to be there to celebrate the memory of Buddy. The spirit of the contest, you just can’t help but see it.”
There were 13 divisions including the adaptive, which open to those with disabilities. Josh Gillikin took the top prize in that division.
Trip Chandler won the always competitive open pro division.
Bodie Jones grabbed the win in the boys, followed by Emma Cottle winning the menehune, and Britt Mooring capturing the mini groms.
Kyle Heath was victorious in the junior women, Dakota Cottle collected first in the junior men, and Kat Neff was the winner of the women’s division.
Seth Ellis stood on top in the men’s division, Chris Crockett took the grand masters, and Carl Heverly outlasted the field in the legends. Ty Roach returned home to take the masters division.
Action Surfboards, Savage Surfboards, Hot Wax, Pacifico, Chris Burch, and Constance Million donated boards to be given out to division or raffle winners.
Here are results of the contest:
Adaptive: 1, Josh Gillikin; 2, Brock Johnson; 3, Jim Wessinger; 4, Laurin Goodwin.
Boys: 1, Bodie Jones; 2, Benjamin Fulcher; 4, Noah Poteat; 4, Lane Gray.
Menehune: 1, Emma Cottle; 2, Gabriel Sanders-Crombie; 3, Westin Kenner; 4, Danica Preston.
Mini Groms: 1, Britt Mooring; 2, Hudson Green; 3, Ware Smith IV; 4, Zoey Farrell.
Junior Women: 1, Kylee Heath; 2, Kierra Mohr; 3, Allison Iliffe; 4, Betsy Lewis.
Junior Men: 1, Dakota Cottle; 2, Kai Nau; 3, Gus Hertz; 4, Trey Jones.
Women: 1, Kat Neff; 2, Leldon Elmer; 3, Rhiannon Omeara; 4, Carrie Emory.
Men: 1, Seth Ellis; 2, Colby Crombie; 3, Trip Chandler; 4, Ian Schulte.
Grand Masters: 1, Chris Crockett; 2, Erik Schub; 3, Joe Furtner; 4, Clark Johnson.
Legends: 1, Carl Heverly; 2, Paul Poston; 3, Jamie Jones; 4, Jody Dobbs.
Grand Legends: 1, Tim Nixon; 2, Reese Patterson; 3, Bill Roach; 4, Bruce Willis.
Masters: 1, Ty Roach; 2, Ryan Carter; 3, Andreas Boe; 4, David Taylor.
Open: 1, Trip Chandler; 2, Ty Roach; 3, David Taylor; 4, Dakota Cottle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.