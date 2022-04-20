ATLANTA — Cooper Webb bounced back into racing action on Saturday, finishing just off the 450SX podium in Round 14 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
With a fighting fourth-place spot in the main event, the defending champion made positive headway in his season-long quest for the center of the podium in 2022.
“It was a crazy race – a good battle for the lead and we were all going for it,” Webb said after the race. “I had a couple crashes, but it felt really good to be back in the mix. I missed last week and just been struggling all season, but man it felt great to just get back in it.”
A practice crash caused the county native to miss the previous round at St. Louis. He also crashed in the 10th round at Detroit, resulting in a 20th-place finish. Webb suffered a bone contusion to his left shoulder and a fracture of the second metacarpal on his left hand in that dustup.
If not for those mishaps, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider may be in contention for a top-three spot in the season standings. Instead, he’s seventh with 227 points.
Eli Tomac is running away with the championship with 325 points.
Jason Anderson is in the runner-up spot with 272. Justin Barcia is third with 257, followed by Malcom Stewart with 253, Marvin Musquin with 245 and Chase Sexton with 227.
After being sidelined due to injury during the previous weekend, Webb was eager to return to racing in Atlanta. Mother Nature made it interesting for the daytime race as heavy rainfall came down in the early morning hours, but track conditions came together by the time bikes hit the dirt.
Despite a condensed practice format of one session per class, Webb made the most of it with a seventh-place qualifying position and was ready to race as the gate dropped for the second heat.
Powering his bike into the lead on the opening lap, he diced back and forth up front before settling into second for the remainder of the race.
In the main event, he grabbed a top-five start and quickly moved into fourth for the first two laps. With longer lap times on the speedway style track, Webb got into his groove early on and put himself in position to capitalize on mistakes from the frontrunners.
Overtaking second place on lap five, he kept a strong pace on the leader just past the halfway point before fending off pressure from Tomac up front. The two riders battled it out for second, which allowed Sexton to catch up, and Webb finally gave way with five laps to go. Sexton got around Webb a couple laps later, but Webb fought all the way to the finish, securing fourth.
“I haven’t really gone that speed since probably last year, so I’m pretty happy,” Webb said. “I have to give it up to the team. I had a big crash last week, and they came down to Florida, and we figured some stuff out. We’ll just keep going for podiums, and hopefully get the first win of the season – there are three races left, and we’ll see what happens.”
Webb is currently in the longest winless streak of his 450SX career. His last victory came in the final round last season on May 1, 2021.
A two-time champion, he made his 88th 450SX start at Atlanta. The fourth-place finish was his 56th top five with seven of those coming this year.
Round 15 will take place Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Qualifying will air at 9 a.m. on Peacock, and gates will drop at 3 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.
