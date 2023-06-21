MOREHEAD CITY — The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament released a three-minute on its Face-book page on Wednesday to address the controversial decision made Sunday.
It is the organization’s first official statement following the disqualification of a 619.4-pound blue marlin boated by Sensation to wrap up the 65th annual competition.
The boat brought the fish to the weigh station on Saturday, but two bites from a shark or other marine mammal were visible and resulted in violation of tournament rules.
In the video, Board of Directors President Emery Ivey addresses the tournament’s perspective, the importance of rules and how the decision was made with the help of marine biologist and competition weighmaster Randy Gregory.
The video also addressed the vital differences between the fish from Sensation and that of another boat, Top Dog, in 2019 wherein that fish displayed clear damage from the fishing team’s attempt to boat it and transport it to the weigh station.
To see the video, see https://www.thebigrock.com/latest-statement-from-the-big-rock-tournament/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.