BEAUFORT — How good has the East Carteret defense been lately?
The Mariners have given up just one goal since March 29.
They’ve gone 9-0-1 in that time and didn’t surrender a score until last week in the third round of the 2A girls soccer state playoffs.
“And even then, everyone was positive when it happened, and that pushed us to continue and win after we were scored on,” standout senior defender Meredith Brooks said.
She credits both the team’s chemistry and experience for nine shutouts in its last 10 games.
“Our team is very enthusiastic and supportive of each other, which I think is great,” Brooks said. “That doesn’t happen very often in sports. You get people frustrated at each other, but our team is like family. We don’t have any drama, and I think that really helps with us supporting each other on and off the field.”
East went 4-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference, outscoring opponents 38-0.
It felt reasonable to expect that type of run would come to an end when the postseason started, but the No. 10 seed Mariners (10-3-2) defeated No. 23 North Pitt (10-7) and No. 7 North Johnston (15-5) by identical 9-0 mercy-rule scores.
In the third round, they finally surrendered a goal in a 2-1 win over No. 2 North School of Science and Math (16-3-1). They then advanced to the regional final with a 2-0 victory over No. 6 Manteo (17-5).
“We’ve all been playing with each other for so long, I think that really helps,” Brooks said. “We all just kind of know without even thinking what the other person is going to do on defense. Talking with our goalie helps. Communication helps a lot.”
Brooks is one of seven senior starters, including Caroline Harrison, Sami Mason, Kendalyn Dixon, Adrianna Seder, Charlotte Bickley and Samantha Lewis, all of whom are four-year players. Their experience as teammates goes back even further.
“We’ve been playing together since we were in U-8,” Brooks said.
Her time on the defense also goes back that far.
“My dad stuck me back there when he coached me, and that is where I’m most comfortable,” she said. “Anywhere else on the field, I pretty much have no clue what I’m doing, and it’s like I’m running in circles. But now I can close my eyes and know where I’m supposed to be.”
Her experience and talent have been noticed. She was named to the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association 1A All-State Team as a junior. She dominated on the back line as a defender, helping her team register three shutouts in the 1A state playoffs.
East lost its last three regular season games and stood 5-7-1 when the playoffs started. Four rounds later, the club was in the 1A regional final.
“Everyone started clicking when the playoffs started last year, and I think that is what happened this year as well,” Brooks said. “We are finally there, and everything is happening at the perfect time.”
A year later, the Mariners are in the regional final again despite moving up to the 2A division.
“That really shows a lot,” Brooks said. “Going up didn’t affect us at all. I think we have definitely worked very hard, and we’ve earned it.”
Her career has been defined by some of the best seasons in program history. In addition to back-to-back regional final appearances, she was part of the team that set a school record for wins with a 19-5 mark.
“That freshman season was the most fun I’ve had,” Brooks said. “All the upperclassmen were so nice and just made everything so fun. I didn’t really know how big of a deal it was and what it all meant.”
She may have been able to help put together the best four-year run by any class, but her sophomore season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, and last year was extremely limited by the pandemic-amended schedule.
“I think missing our sophomore season helped push us last year, because we didn’t have a season before that, and it made us want it even more,” she said.
A superb student with a 4.1 GPA, Brooks will attend N.C. State in the fall with plans to study agricultural business management. Outside of intramural or club participation, her competitive soccer career is coming to a close.
“I didn’t have any interest in going to a college I had never heard of before just to keep playing soccer,” she said. “I want to go to the tailgates and the football games and basketball games. I want to experience that kind of college life. I love soccer, but I’m ready for it to be over. I’ll be perfectly content. It will be sad, but it’s time.”
Here are a few of Brook’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Into the Wild.”
Favorite TV Show: “One Tree Hill.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Tom and Jerry.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Zach Bryan.
Favorite Song: “If That Ain’t Country” by David Allan Coe.
Favorite Book: “The Awakening” by Kate Chopin.
Favorite Team: N.C. State Wolfpack football.
Favorite Athlete: Caroline Harrison, East Carteret women’s soccer, No. 6.
Favorite Vacation: Alaska with my family.
Favorite Hobby: Camping.
Favorite Subject: Agriculture.
Favorite Quote: “Stand straight, walk proud, have a little faith.” – Garth Brooks.
Favorite Food: Hot dogs.
Favorite Drink: Dr. Pepper.
Favorite Restaurant: Ioanni’s Grill.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Making it to the regional finals two years in a row.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Jason Salter.
Favorite Sport: Soccer.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Coach Diaz’s post-game questions.
Favorite Website/App: Spotify.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: @zachlanebryan.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Johnny Cash, Donald Trump, Cody Maverick, Johnny Depp and Dolly Parton.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Caroline Harrison, Adrianna Seder, Sam Lewis, Cate Wolf, Emerson Tarr and Coach Karl Wolf.
Items For A Deserted Island: A blow-up water slide, a surfboard, a hammock, a boombox and sunscreen.
