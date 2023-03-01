BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls soccer team will have to fill some huge cleats on defense if it wants to keep its annual deep postseason runs alive.
The Mariners lost four top defenders and their goalkeeper from a team that went to the 2A east regional final a year after advancing to the 1A east regional final.
“We will try to keep it going because the last two seasons have been very successful,” Antonio Diaz said as he enters his 15th year as coach. “We’ll see what we can do. The girls are working hard, and we’re very pleased with their work.”
How good was East’s defense last season?
The Mariners surrendered just one goal during an 11-game stretch leading to the 2A east regional final. They went 10-0-1 in those games, outscoring opponents 65-1 during that stretch.
Senior defenders Meredith Brooks, Sami Mason, Charlotte Bickley, Kendalyn Dixon and senior keeper Samantha Lewis keyed the defensive attack.
“Most of them were four-year players, and they did an amazing job,” Diaz said. “We have to think about how we will replace them. The key is how we reshape our defense because that is where we lost key players.”
The team also lost Caroline Harrison and Adrianna Seder, both of whom were also responsible for the back-to-back regional final runs. Having lost seven seniors has left a team with a small roster.
“The main thing is we have to stay away from injuries because we don’t have much depth,” Diaz said.
The No. 10 seed Mariners (10-4-2) defeated No. 23 North Pitt (10-7) and No. 7 North Johnston (15-5) by identical 9-0 mercy-rule scores to start their first postseason in the 2A division.
In the third round, they finally surrendered a goal in a 2-1 win over No. 2 North School of Science and Math (16-3-1). The club then advanced to the regional final with a 2-0 victory over No. 6 Manteo (17-5).
East’s magical run finally came to a close with a 3-1 loss to No. 1 Clinton (25-3) in the regional final.
The cupboard from that roster is hardly empty.
The team brings back its top three scorers in the form of juniors Kenliana Dixon (15 goals) and Tiana Staryeu (13) and senior Sydney Roberson (12). Cate Wolf (five) and Brynnleigh Thompson (two) also showed offensive promise as sophomores.
“Those are the offensive players we had last year, so offensively we should expect a similar performance,” Diaz said.
Emerson Tarr and Cate Wolf also return after shining in the midfield and on defense. They are part of a vital five-member junior class.
“They have been playing together since they were probably 6 or 7,” Diaz said. “We don’t look at it as a rebuilding year because we have many returning players in many key positions.”
There is also a five-member sophomore class, including Ashlyn Burney, Maggie Murray, Andie Migliore, Kayla Foster and Jemma Campbel-Godfrey.
“They are good athletes who play year-round,” Diaz said. “We expect great things from them. In two weeks of practice, we have seen how much they have improved from last year.”
The symmetry of the East roster continues with one senior and one freshman. Roberson will lead the way as the lone senior.
“She made a huge impact coming over from West Carteret (last season), and we expect more of the same this year,” Diaz said. “She is a dominant presence in the midfield.”
Freshman Jenna Jackson will take over the keeper position.
“She is a year-round player who could play in the field, because her footwork is great, but she says she enjoys playing goalie, so we’re happy about that,” Diaz said. “That is huge for us. We hope we can count on her for the next four seasons.”
The Mariners will begin a tough nonconference slate this week with Battle of the Beach matchups at White Oak with Woods Charter on Friday and Clinton on Saturday. Woods Charter was the 1A state runner-up with a 19-1-2 mark. Clinton was the 2A state runner-up.
“We’re going to hit the ground running,” Diaz said. “Our nonconference schedule is quite brutal. We’ll play mostly 3A schools the rest of the way. We want it to prepare us for the playoffs. The playoffs are our main objective and making another deep run.”
