SOUTHERN PINES — Jenna Rutledge capped the best girls golf career in East Carteret history Tuesday with a third-place finish at the 1A/2A state tournament.
The senior tied for third for the second straight season, shooting 81 on the first day and 80 on the second to total 161 and tie West Stokes’ Kirstyn Page.
A wet and humid first day at Longleaf Golf and Family Club was delayed by 30 minutes. Day two was windy and cool.
Gray Stone Day’s Katelyn Griggs totaled 153 with a 74-79 two-day performance to capture the state title in the 78-golfer event. Hayesville’s Madison Logan shot 75-81 to score 156 for a runner-up finish.
Newton-Conover (plus 104) used a nine-shot lead overnight to hold off Raleigh Charter (plus 120) by 16 shots in the tournament to win the program’s first state championship.
Pine Lake Prep (plus 122) and Gray Stone Day (plus 124) took the next two spots.
Newton-Conover was led by Sondra Uon who finished tied for 13th with a 174. The Red Devils also got counting scores from Hailey Hicks and Celeste Little who each shot 181 to tie for 18th.
Raleigh Charter was powered by Lily Rowe who finished tied for fifth with a 162.
