BEAUFORT — Jacob Nelson hit his first career home run in the last at-bat of his sophomore season and then hit his second homer in the first at-bat of his senior year.
The big hits just kept on coming.
The East Carteret shortstop returned after missing his junior year with a shoulder injury to put together one of the best baseball seasons in the county over the past 10 years.
“Hitting that first one turned it on, and I’ve just been making good contact and putting it over ever since,” Nelson said.
His five home runs this season were the most in the county since West Carteret’s Sean McLaughlin hit six in 2017.
West’ s Joe Mason and McLaughlin hit five homers apiece in 2015.
Nelson joined West’s Bryan Garner and Mason as the lone players to hit above .500 during a full season – the 2021 campaign was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic – over the last decade.
Mason hit .656 in 2015, Garner hit .556 in 2022 and Nelson hit .543 this season. Nelson missed his junior year with a shoulder injury, and then started this season with an elbow injury.
“I was kind of worried going into it with my arm and everything, but once we started playing, it was refreshing that nothing bothered me,” he said. “After all the injuries, I’m happy to be out there.”
His 45 runs and 30 stolen bases this season were the most in the county over the last 10 years.
According to MaxPreps, Nelson registered one of the best seasons at the plate in the 2A division.
He ranked first in runs, third in average, on-base percentage (.652) and slugging (.971), tied for eighth in home runs and tied for 16th in RBIs (25).
On April 18, he pulled off another rarity, hitting for the cycle in a 15-0 victory over Lejeune. Mason is the last county player to hit for the cycle, doing so in 2015.
Nelson started with a home run, then hit a single and a double before stepping up to the plate for his last at-bat.
“I was like, ‘Maybe I’ll try and hit a triple,’” he said. “I hit the top of the fence and was like, ‘Oh, crap, I hit that over.’ I didn’t know how I felt about it. If I hit the home run, I would have been tied for first in the 2A East. It was pretty cool, though.”
East went 15-8 overall and 8-2 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference to finish second in the six-team league. The Beaufort club went 4-13 overall and 4-6 in the conference last season.
“I didn’t really expect it,” Nelson said. “Once we beat Jones (Senior) in the opener, and then we beat them again and beat Southside, I thought we had something good.”
Nelson’s career is an exercise in “what might have been.”
In addition to losing his junior year to the shoulder injury, he lost his freshman season to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Sometimes I do think about it,” he said. “But the two years that I was able to play, I did pretty well, I’d say.”
As a sophomore, he hit .617 during the pandemic-shortened schedule with 16 extra-base hits in 17 games, despite playing with a painful shoulder injury (AC joint separation) that occurred during a football playoff game. He tallied 12 RBIs, 29 runs and 21 stolen bases while posting a .661 on-base percentage and slugging 1.106.
Nelson was looking to go 3-for-3 in his senior year after winning conference championships in football and basketball, but the baseball team fell just short as the league runner-up.
He counts baseball as his first love, but when it comes to his favorite sport in high school, it comes in third.
“Basketball was definitely No. 1” he said. “That was my favorite, just because the teams we had. Football has to come next, just because it means so much more once you start winning. I didn’t really have much baseball in high school, so I don’t have that much to feel a part of.”
A standout student with a 3.59 GPA, Nelson plans on continuing his baseball career at Lenoir Community College.
His basketball career saw him do something few in the county ever have as the Mariners won a conference championship in each of his four seasons.
“The night we clinched the fourth one, that was emotional,” he said. “Being with (coach Daniel) Griffee for four years, it was pretty cool. And to win it with so many different players, to do it with Bennie (Brooks) and Perry (Austin) and Caleb (Hymon) and then Shamel (Baker) and Charles (Matheka).
Nelson was named MVP of the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference Tournament thanks to a career-high 22 points in the 77-49 win over Jones Senior in the semifinal.
“I don’t know what happened to me,” he said. “I was posting up people, sky hooking. I’ve never done crap like that.”
In the fall, he led the football team to its first conference championship in six years, throwing for over 1,000 yards and nearly running for as much, totaling 961 on the ground. He combined to score 28 touchdowns.
“Football was fun this year,” he said. “It wasn’t like normal, having to deal with injuries. It was seriously a lot of fun.”
Here are a few of Nelsons’ favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Transformers.”
Favorite TV Show: “That ‘70s Show.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Ben 10.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Luke Combs.
Favorite Song: “Where The Wild Things Are” by Luke Combs.
Favorite Book: “Are You My Mother?” by P.D. Eastman.
Favorite Team: St. Louis Cardinals.
Favorite Athlete: Nolan Arenado.
Favorite Vacation: “Spring Training in Florida with my dad and brother.”
Favorite Hobby: Hunting.
Favorite Subject: History.
Favorite Quote: “Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.” – The Sandlot.
Favorite Food: Steak.
Favorite Drink: Dr. Pepper.
Favorite Season: Spring.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Hitting for the cycle this season.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Lindsey Fodrie.
Favorite Sport: Baseball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Dragging the field.”
Favorite Website/App: YouTube.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Marcus Paige.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Zack Davis, Shawn Nelson, Jeffrey Sadler, Matt Mintz and Bubba Wheatly.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Bodie Goodwin, Cale Guthrie, Davante Small, Daniel White, Antonio Bryant and coach Daniel Griffee.
Items for a Deserted Island: Charcoal, grill, bean bag chair, mullet net and knife.
