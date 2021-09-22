CAPE CARTERET — Croatan took the second 3A Coastal Conference match of the season Monday at Star Hill Golf Club, but this triumph proved a little tougher.
After winning the opener by 17 shots over West Carteret, the Cougars held off Swansboro by 11.
“The girls keep playing well,” Croatan coach Fred Meadows said. “We’ve developed a little separation, but we’ve got four more (matches) to go, so we’ll see.”
The league will make up a previously postponed match at Jacksonville Country Club on Thursday and then on Monday play its first 18-hole match of the season at Morehead City Country Club.
The Cougars shot 146 to pull away from Swansboro with 157. West was third with 167, followed by Richlands with 168. White Oak didn’t qualify for a team score.
Swansboro’s Emily Matthews earned the medalist honor for the second straight match, shooting a 39 over nine holes to shave five shots off her previous outing at the Crystal Coast Country Club.
A lot of golfers shot better on a course with wider dimensions.
“We didn’t play all that great, at least not to our potential, and that’s a shame because it’s a real playable course in our rotation in the conference,” West coach Phil Panzarella said. “I wish we could have taken advantage of that opportunity.”
Croatan’s Natalia Melbard, who finished sixth in the opener with a 56, moved up to the runner-up spot with a 47 in the 22-player match.
West Carteret’s Lexi Garner took seven shots off her previous outing and jumped up from sixth to a tie for third.
“Lexi played better today, more to her standards, so it was good to see that,” Panzarella said.
Croatan’s Nicole Hassi tied for third with a 49 after shooting 53 in the opener.
“For a freshman, she’s been steady,” Meadows said. “She’s swinging as well as any freshman we’ve had. She’s got a bright future.”
Croatan sophomores Parker Marion, with a 50, Tori Haight, with a 53, and Allison Anderson, with a 54, filled the next three slots.
“Croatan is a relatively young team,” Panzarella said. “They’ve got a good group of girls, and they’re going to be tough for several years.”
Marion’s performance was even more impressive considering she was recovering from wisdom tooth surgery.
“She fought through the pain and still finished in our top three, so she really stepped up big,” Meadows said.
West is also a young squad with two freshmen and a sophomore, including Kayln Trujillo, who placed ninth with a 56, and Sarah Tell and Maggie Garner who tied for 12th with each shooting 62.
“It’s good to see they are taking it to heart when they don’t play well,” Panzarella said. “It lets you know there is some competitiveness there. It’s nice to see them want to play well, to have that drive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.