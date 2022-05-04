BEAUFORT — East Carteret said goodbye to one of the most successful girls soccer senior classes in program history Monday night in a 9-0 mercy-rule win over Lejeune.
Seven seniors were honored as the Mariners moved to 4-3-2 and 2-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
“It was a wonderful senior night,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “We’ve got seven seniors who have played since their freshman year. I could be here till Christmas talking about them.”
Meredith Brooks, Sami Mason, Caroline Harrison, Charlotte Bickley, Kendalyn Dixon, Adrianna Seder, and Samantha Lewis were freshman when the Mariners set a school record for wins in a 19-5 campaign.
The coronavirus pandemic knocked out their sophomore seasons, but they responded last year with the program’s second-ever trip to the regional final.
“They’ve set the bar high,” Diaz said. “They are a very talented group. They have a super high soccer IQ. I’ve had most of them in my classes, and they are great students.”
There was no doubt how senior night would go with East scoring three goals in the first 13 minutes.
Sydney Roberson scored the first of her three first-half goals in the seventh minute on a Kenliana Dixon assist. Dixon later found the back of the net on an assist from Tiana Staryeu.
Emerson Tar scored on a Harrison assist in between those goals, and Harrison made it 4-0 in the 25th minute.
Kate Wolf added the other two goals in the first half with the last one coming just one minute before the break to make it an 8-0 contest.
Kendalyn Dixon ended the contest with the first goal in her four-year career, scoring the ninth tally on a Lewis assist in the 56th minute to give the Mariners six different goal scorers on the night.
“That is the thing about our team, we have a lot of different options on offense,” Diaz said. “I was really happy with how the first half went. We played on their half of the field the entire first half. It was a very happy senior night.”
Lejeune fell to 2-5-2 and 1-1 in conference with the loss.
East will finish the regular season next week with a Monday game at Lejeune and a visit to Southside on Wednesday, May 11.
Here are results of the game:
Lejeune................... 0 0 - 0
East Carteret........... 8 1 - 9
Lejeune East Carteret
0 Shots 17
0 Corner Kicks 8
10 Saves 0
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
EC – Roberson (Kenl. Dixon assist), 7th min.
EC – Tarr (Harrison assist), 8th min.
EC – Kenl. Dixon (Staryeu assist), 13th min.
EC – Harrison, 25th min.
EC – Wolf, 27th min.
EC – Roberson, 34th min.
EC – Roberson, 36th min.
EC – Wolf, 39th min.
EC – Kend. Dixon (Lewis assist), 56th min.
