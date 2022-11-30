The New Bern football team will put its unbeaten 14-0 record on the line Friday night when it fights for the right to go to the state final in an east regional final matchup up with Millbrook (13-1).
The Bears have been to six state championship games in their history, going 3-3 in those contests.
New Bern and Millbrook share two common opponents in Sanderson and Rolesville.
Millbrook beat Sanderson 58-10 on Sept. 16 and fell 35-6 to Rolesville on Oct. 7.
New Bern throttled both teams, taking out Sanderson 56-14 on Nov. 4 in the first round of the 4A state playoffs and then cruising past Rolesville 70-34 last Friday in the regional semifinal.
Those kinds of scores have been common for the Bears this season.
Only two of their victories have come by single digits. Those included a 38-33 win over Jordan (6-7) in the third round and a 21-14 triumph over Maury (Va.) in the regular season. Maury (9-1) will play Saturday in the Virginia High School League Class 5 regional final versus Green Run (13-0).
Seven of New Bern’s wins have come by at least 40 points. The other four came by, 21, 27, 28 and 37 points, respectively.
The Bears last appeared in the state final in 2014 when they earned a 23-15 win over Charlotte Catholic.
The game capped a phenomenal 13-year run.
New Bern won state titles in three of those seasons, taking a 28-17 victory over Charlotte Independence in 2007 to give the program its first-ever state championship.
The Bears were a heavy underdog to the perennial powerhouse, having lost to Independence in three state finals in 2002, 2003 and 2005. The Patriots had won seven consecutive state titles and sported a 109-game win streak at one point during the state championship run.
New Bern went on to beat Porter Ridge 39-38 in the 2012 state final thanks to Jac Watkins’ 2-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds left.
The Bears have fallen just one game short of the state championship on four occasions, losing in the regional final in 1995, 2010, 2011 and 2021.
The program saw a bit of a dip from 2016-2019, going 17-27 and failing to finish above .500 in each of those four seasons.
