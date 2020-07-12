MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins recently revealed their highly anticipated 2019 Pettit Cup championship rings to cap off the celebration and fanfare dating back to a 6-2 victory over the Macon Bacon to clinch a second consecutive title.
Produced by Balfour, the same manufacturer responsible for each of the New York Yankees’ 27 World Series rings, Morehead City’s rings feature their signature “M” on the top panel.
Forty-one sparkling stones adorn the face, representing the amount of total wins by the Marlins in 2019, including a franchise record four playoff victories. There are also 24 blue stones surrounding the Marlins “M,” representing the amount of wins at Big Rock Stadium in 2019.
The left-side panel showcases each player’s last name in gold, with eight stones on each depiction of the Pettit Cup to represent the amount of playoff wins over Morehead City’s two-year championship stretch. “Back-2-Back” is also prominently featured.
The right-side panel highlights the Marlins’ primary logo underneath “2019” written in 30 stones to signify the amount of players and coaches on staff when the team hoisted the Pettit Cup for the second summer in a row. The ring has 190 stones in all.
Inside, each player's full name is inscribed with the team’s signature hashtag #MarlinMade.
The ring ceremony was originally scheduled as part of the team’s opening night ceremonies July 1. With the recent cancellation of the Marlins’ 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, each memento will be personally delivered to members of the championship team.
