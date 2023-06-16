If there’s one constant about the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, it’s that change is always right around the corner.
The competition has evolved dramatically in just the 10 years that I have covered it.
When I first reported on it, the tournament was still based out of its old headquarters along the waterfront on the Evans Street block between 4th and 5th streets.
In the years since, the tournament constructed a new headquarters site on 8th Street, instituted a number of new competitive divisions, grown its Keli Wagner Lady Angler (KWLA) Tournament to the largest ladies-only billfish competition in the world and created a whole new Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament.
It has undergone personnel changes, made aesthetic adjustments and developed newer, exciting ways of reaching people. Everything feels a little more clean-cut, a little fresher.
The competition has still retained its beachy, laid-back vibe, but there is an unmistakable shift toward professional sophistication happening. The event feels more polished and more well-organized than ever while still maintaining a cogent sense of authenticity that stems from the tournament’s charity-first mindset.
When you compare the Big Rock to other major billfish tournaments, you get the sense that this one is a little more family-friendly, a little more meticulous. The emphasis on conservation and charity plays a big role in that.
There’s money given out, sure. The fishing teams that are entering this competition are often far removed from the “everyman” roots from which this tournament sprang, but that’s OK. It’s a sport that needs financial capability to compete in.
What matters is the way in which the competition is encouraged, cultivated and confined. And Big Rock does it better than anyone else.
However, there’s still something the tournament is missing – live action.
The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is a household name in offshore fishing competitions, but offshore fishing competitions are not a household sport.
The big reason for that is the inability to involve viewers in the adrenaline-fueled, high-stakes action that takes place miles offshore. For viewers on the docks or at home, the “action” only starts when a boat brings a blue marlin to the scales to be hoisted.
That is a spectacular sight, to be sure, but it’s not enough “action” to get a run-of-the-mill viewer excited about the sport. A hoisted marlin is just a result, a finished product after the real competition takes place among captain and angler and fish on the boat.
That is changing now, thanks to the inclusion of offshore broadband connection tools like SpaceX’s Starlink Maritime. Boats will now be able to broadcast the fights on the boat live, exposing the thrill of the hunt and the excitement that comes with landing a prized catch or the heartbreak when it’s lost.
The ability to convey that level of intrigue could be transformative. There is a future in which Big Rock could be likened to an event like the Kentucky Derby or the Boston Marathon or The Masters.
It has the history, the purse and the prestige going for it. The action could be the missing piece. Imagine a Kentucky Derby where the race takes place on a course inaccessible to spectators, where only the moments on the podium could be seen?
That is unthinkable, but that is a fair representation for the knowledge gap that exists between fishing teams and spectators.
That gap is about to be bridged, and the sport could potentially be seen through a new, mainstream lens. The sport is deserving of such, as is Big Rock. What happens offshore is some of the most heart-pounding, impressive action imaginable by a small crew of people, some fishing rods and a boat.
Now, people will be able to see that in real time. What that does for the sport and for the tournament will be intriguing to see.
What changes exactly will occur is anyone’s guess, but the constant is inevitable. Change for Big Rock is right around the corner.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.