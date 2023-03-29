MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret welcomed Albion, Pennsylvania-based Northwestern on Saturday, beating the Wildcats 11-4.
The win followed a 6-5 loss at New Bern on Friday. The Patriots are 4-5 overall as they head into 3A Coastal Conference this week.
The game marked the start of Northwestern’s season, as Pennsylvania schools start softball later in the spring.
Runs didn’t come quickly for the Patriots in the game. They faced a 1-0 deficit until the bottom of the third inning when Makenzie Burroughs scored on a flyout from Makenzie Asby. Burroughs was hit by a pitch to get on base and stole second and third, two of three stolen bases for the senior before crossing the plate.
Hydee Kugler scored the next run after reaching on a single. Emily Phelps scored on a double before scoring herself on a double from Zoe Sabourin.
Lily Green, Kugler, Phelps and Sabourin each had two hits in the game. Green hit a RBI triple in the bottom of the fifth and also scored a run. Kugler scored two runs, as did Asby and Burroughs.
Sabourin drove in four runs and Phelps three. Sabourin hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to give her team a 7-2 lead. It was one six extra-base hits for the Patriots, including a double from Rachel Chambers, and one 12 total hits.
Abree Young started on the mound and earned the win for West. She struck out two and walked one while allowing four hits and no earned runs. Caitlin Dumarce pitched the last two frames, giving up one hit and striking out three with no batters walked.
There was no scoring or pitching information available for Northwestern.
The Patriots squandered a two-run lead over New Bern (8-2), the No. 12-ranked team in the 4A east.
The Bears scored one run in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh to win its fourth straight game.
In the last inning, Young struck out Savannah Mitchell for the second out. She had two strikes on Ki’mya Sutton before Sutton doubled on a line drive to center to score Carrie Simmons and Codi Mann for the walk-off win.
Sutton went 3-for-4 in the game with two RBIs and two runs.
Kugler was West’s top hitter in the game, going 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs. Her first run came in the top of the third, reaching on a double and crossing the plate on a sacrifice grounder from Phelps.
Burroughs, Sabourin and Asby each had a hit in the game. Burroughs hit a triple in the fifth inning. She scored when New Bern overthrew a ball to first base on a grounder from Asby. Ella Grace Rodriguez also had one RBI in the game.
Dumarce pitched six innings in the game before getting pulled in the seventh after the first out. She struck out eight and walked five while allowing seven hits and five runs, four earned.
Molly McGuire earned the win on the mound for New Bern with six hits and five earned runs allowed. She struck out 10 and walked two.
