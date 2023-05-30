OCEAN — Croatan cleaned up in the track and field department of the 3A Coastal Conference awards.
The Cougars received four of the top six honors with Ginger Hayden selected as Field Athlete of the Year on the girls side and Noah Guerrero getting the Track Athlete of the Year on the boys side, while Rico Quispe and Andy Bulfer each earned the Coach of the Year accolades.
Hayden proved victorious in two of the three jumps at the league championship meet, taking the long jump in 17 feet, 4 inches and the triple jump with a 38-2 tale of the tape.
Guerrero won the 1,600 meters in 4 minutes, 36.29 seconds, finished second in the 800 meters in 2:01.68 and placed second in the 3,200 meters in 10:33.75.
Quispe and Bulfer led Croatan to a sweep in the championship meet.
The boys won by 29.5 points over White Oak, while the girls took their meet by 26 points over West Carteret.
The Cougars have now won five conference championships in a row on the boys’ side and four of the last five on the girls’ side with West taking the crown last season.
Croatan also earned all-conference selections in baseball – Broderyk Miller, Liam McFadden, Nathan Griffin, Nathan Michalowisz; softball – Julianne McAllister, Olivia Thompson; boys tennis – Ty Nickson, Jack Blaog, Lane Hartman; girls soccer – Kaygan Forsythe, Payton Cieslak, Emma Brubaker; boys golf – Johnathan Le and Jaden Hilliard; girls track and field – Lexi Tripp (100-meter hurdles), Paige Merrell (300-meter hurdles), Lexi Tripp (300-meter hurdles), Kennedy Zaiden (400 meters), Cameran Ladd (800 meters, 1,600 meters), Kayla Hunt (3,200 meters), Emilie Hayes (3,200 meters), Angelica Steffy (discus), Cailin Ames (shot put), Carly Gordinier (pole vault); boys track and field – Cooper Stephens (110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles), Justin Wax (300-meter hurdles), Luke Nicolajsen (400 meters), Matthew Quispe (800 meters), Tyrese Cone (1,600 meters, 3,200 meters), Pierce Mahnke, Cooper Stephens, Justin Wax, Hunter Poole (800-meter relay), Trey Austin, Cooper Stephens, Luke Nicolajsen, Matthew Quispe (1,600-meter relay), James Wallace, Trey Austin, Matthew Quispe, Luke Nicolajsen (3,200-meter relay).
