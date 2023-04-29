OCEAN — A bid to finish second or better in the 3A Coastal Conference slipped through the Croatan baseball team’s hands on Tuesday.
The Cougars lost at home to Swansboro 4-2, staying in a two-way tie for third place with Dixon and falling to 9-12 overall. They improved that mark to 10-12 and are 4-4 in league play after a 6-1 victory at White Oak on Thursday.
Against Swansboro, the Cougars held a 1-1 tie through the fourth inning, but the Pirates went ahead two runs in the fifth and added one more run in the seventh to put too much distance between them and the home team.
“I thought our guys brought a good energy level and responded well to adversity, just got a little unlucky,” Croatan coach Josh Shaffer said. “That’s how the game goes sometimes.”
Swansboro is solidly in second, two games ahead of the third-place teams at 5-2. West Carteret is in first at 7-0. The Pirates have won five of their last six games, with only a loss to the Patriots.
“Over the past five or six games, our pitching and our defense have been our foundational pieces,” Swansboro coach Adam Daley said. “Most of our pitchers are going five innings plus and our defense is backing them up.”
Swansboro pitcher Rusty Haswell made life difficult for the Cougars at the plate with 10 strikeouts and only three hits and one earned run allowed.
The Cougars got a single apiece from Chase Byrd, Liam McFadden and Matthew Woody.
“Rusty is a really good pitcher,” Shaffer said. “When he’s on, he can beat you a lot of different ways. He was good at the plate, too.”
The Pirates only had four hits in the game, with Haswell going 2-for-2 with two runs.
Croatan turned to Broderyk Miller as the starter on the mound in his first action in two weeks after dealing with a minor UCL injury. He struck out nine and walked one, with just three hits and no earned runs allowed.
The decision to sit him after four innings was one made out of precaution.
“He was pitching well and he felt fine, but we just didn’t want to take any risk with him coming off injury,” Shaffer said.
McFadden pitched the next three innings in relief, allowing one hit and three earned runs with seven strikeouts and four walks.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Swansboro........................001 020 1 - 4 4 2
Croatan.............................000 100 1 - 2 3 2
WP – Eckert
LP – Thompson
Swansboro leading hitters: Haswell 2-2 (2B), 2 runs; Mansfield 1-3 (3B), 2 RBIs; Meadows 1-3.
Croatan leading hitters: Byrd 1-3 (2B), RBI; McFadden 1-3, run; Woody 1-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.