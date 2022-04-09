JACKSONVILLE — West Carteret captured its fifth straight boys golf match on Monday at Rock Creek Golf & Country Club in Jacksonville.
The Patriots’ best four golfers posted a combined score of 331 on the par 72 course. Croatan placed second in the match with a score of 398.
White Oak placed third with 399, Dixon fourth with 405 and Richlands fifth with 417. Swansboro, with only has one golfer this season, did not qualify for a team score.
Jake Bradley finished with the lowest score for the Patriots at 77 strokes. Shawn Benson finished in 79, David Garner in 86 and Ryan Johnson and Kai Thammavungsa both in 89 for the top four scores. Brannon Ferguson posted a score of 92.
Bradley tied Croatan’s Johnathan Le for the medalist honor, while Benson tied Richlands’ Matlew Ocson for third place.
Bradley has consistently been one of his team’s best golfers this season. He tied for first in nine holes at Jacksonville Country Club on March 7, tied for second in 18 holes at Star Hill Golf Course on March 21 and tied for first at Morehead City Country Club on March 28.
Le shot a 77 on the course, his lowest 18-hole score of the season. He shot an 86 at Star Hill and an 83 at Morehead City.
The next best three scores for Croatan were 99 from Dominic Metcalf, 108 from Brayton Lenthall and 114 from Zack Snyder.
The next match for both teams is Monday, April 25 at North Shore Golf Course in Sneads Ferry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.