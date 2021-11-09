KERNERSVILLE — The East Carteret boys cross country team placed 14th out of 16 teams Saturday at the 2A state meet.
The Mariners scored 373 points to finish ahead of Southwest Onslow with 434 and Washington with 446.
East’s William Sanchez finished 20th out of 136 runners at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in 17 minutes, 44 seconds.
Josiah Hynes took 90th in 19:23.
Braydon Johnson clocked in at 21:05.40 to take 121st, followed closely by Jack Piner at 122nd in 21:05.92. Jesse Humphries ended up 129th in 22:26.
Brevard won the 2A title with 51 points. Lincoln Charter was the runner-up with 67, and Owen grabbed third with 98.
Brevard’s Knox Witherspoon won the 2A championship in 16:17, followed by Seaforth freshman Jack Anstrom in 16:24 and N.C. School of Science and Math’s Andrew Parker in 16:29.
East didn’t compete in the 2A girls state meet.
N.C. School of Science and Math won the girls championship with 36 points, followed by Pine Lake Prep with 74 and Community School of Davidson with 107.
Brevard’s Lucy Murry won the 2A title in 19:26, followed by Franklin Academy’s Emily Myers in 19:35 and N.C. School of Science and Math’s Caitlyn Elliott in 19:38.
