JACKSONVILLE — It wasn’t the playoffs yet on Thursday at Jacksonville’s “Bird Cage,” but it sure felt like it.
West Carteret and the Cardinals went toe-to-toe for five sets before the Patriots fell 3-2 for their first loss of the season. They moved to 5-1 overall with the 27-25, 26-28, 25-15, 14-25, 15-10 defeat.
The 3A Coastal Conference match came down to the fifth set, in which West never held a lead. After battling for every point in the first two sets, and handily winning the third, the Patriots let the Cardinals slip away in the fifth with a five-point run to make the score 11-4. The Patriots recovered with a three-point run, but then went point-for-point until Jacksonville scored two straight for the 15-10 final.
The Patriots were uncharacteristically careless, getting unnecessary calls against them and driving serves into the net and out of bounds.
“We shrunk from the opportunity in the fifth set,” West coach Michael Turner said. “We came out of the fourth having made it respectable from the drubbing we were taking, but we just couldn’t make the plays in the fifth. When you’re playing to 15, you can’t have net calls, you can’t have service errors, you can’t be out of position. But it happens, it’s high school volleyball.”
Jacksonville moved to 5-1 with the loss, tying the two teams in league play. The tie is significant during a season when playoff spots will be sparse. The Cardinals lost 3-1 in Morehead City on Nov. 17 in the season opener.
“We knew we were going to have to play really well to beat them tonight,” Jacksonville coach George Folger said. “The first time we met, we were still trying to figure everything out. We both had terrible sets, but outside that, both teams gave great effort.”
The difference-maker for Jacksonville was Julianna Erickson, a 6-0 senior who made life difficult for the Patriots at the net with pivotal blocks and kills in every set. She led the way in the Cardinals’ second-set victory with six kills and had four kills and a pair of blocks in the lopsided victory in the fourth.
“She was just outstanding all night long,” Folger said. “We just kept feeding her, and she kept delivering. She’s doing well defensively, too. This is the first she’s played all the way around. We love to have her as an outlet on the back row.”
The first two sets of the match were the most thrilling, with each team gaining small edges and leads that only lasted a point or two. In both sets, West’s Megan Kenon, Grayson Edwards and Courtney Tyndall put on dazzling displays at the net with strong defensive play and passing from libero Emma Nicholson.
West’s next match will be at home on Tuesday against Swansboro (2-4). The Patriots swept the Pirates 3-0 in the first meeting on Nov. 17. The COVID-19 shortened regular season is already beyond the halfway mark with just five matches over three weeks remaining.
Jacksonville will be at Havelock (0-5) on Tuesday.
