SNEADS FERRY — Croatan captured its biggest triumph of the girls golf season this week in 3A Coastal Conference action.
The Cougars won the first three league matches by 25, 20 and 25 shots, respectively, and took the fourth by 28.
They shot a 134 at North Shore Country Club to pull away from Swansboro with a 162. West Carteret followed closely behind in third with 164. Dixon was next with 179, and Richlands rounded the five with 185. White Oak doesn’t have a team.
Croatan’s Madeline Cunningham finally knocked Parker Marion off the medalist perch with a 42 over nine holes.
Swansboro’s Marion, a Croatan transfer who had won each of the first three matches, finished as the runner-up with a 45.
The Cougars filled the next three slots, and four of the next five, with Landry Clifton and Nicole Hassi tying for third with 46 scores.
Giada Melbard took fifth with a 50, and Alison Anderson was sixth with 52.
Natalia Melbard rounded out the six scorers for the Cougars with a 55 to end up ninth.
Kayln Trujillo led the way for West with a 51 to finish sixth.
Teammate Emma Leary finished just outside the top 10 with a 58 to take 11th.
The Patriots had two more golfers finish in the top 15 with Merritt Garner and Madeline Steidl tying for 14th with 61 scores.
Abby Armstrong tied for 22nd with a 63.
The fifth Coastal Conference meet of the season will take place Monday at the Beaufort Club.
