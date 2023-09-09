MOREHEAD CITY — The 58th annual Mullet Bucket between West Carteret and East Carteret takes place in Morehead City on Friday.
Want to share your opinions on the matchup or the game? Drop a little trash talk? Give one or both teams some bulletin board material?
Leave a comment below to let us know your thoughts, predictions and expectations for the biggest football game of the year.
