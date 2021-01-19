In keeping with the New Year, last week I mentioned several “resolutions” submitted by Bogus readers, so this week I’m going to take the soapbox and propose some of my own.
In these trying times Aretha Franklin was especially right, R-E-S-P-E-C-T is at the top of the list; R-E-S-P-E-C-T the environment, it’s the only one we have, R-E-S-P-E-C-T our precious but deteriorating fisheries resource and please R-E-S-P-E-C-T our fellow anglers.
As far as the environment going on top of that list, you guessed it, T-R-A-S-H! It’s a continuing burgeoning problem on the piers, the beach, the roadside and in our waterways. We seem to be trying to bury ourselves in trash, and I particularly stress the inclusion of discarded fishing line. There are a number of us who routinely pick up refuse and litter wherever we go along with a number of groups. Not the least are the Surfrider Foundation members (http://www.surfrider.org), the Parrotheads (http://emeraldisleparrotheads.com), beach-walking volunteers of our sea turtle protection program (http://www.eiseaturtlepatrol.org/), the Coastal Federation (https://www.nccoast.org/) and others. Thanks and let us all join in this in 2021!
Now for resolutions that can increase your “catching” in 2021.
This spring, change your old fishing line, work on your knots, change your dull and rusting hooks, and try NEW places to fish, not just the old stale locations. Fishing line is cheap (even braided line) and is the only link between you and your catch, and the link between your line and your leader is your knot. Remember, a main reason for losing a fish is a bad hoop-up because…you guessed it…poor hookup due to dull and rusty hooks.
I also mentioned trying NEW fishing locations, as in real estate, the key to fishing can be location, location, location. We are all creatures of habit and tend to go to the same spot on the beach or in our kayak or boat. Surf fishing anglers are particularly egregious violators of this. Same spot, same bait same…same, you get it. Bogue Banks is around 25 or so miles long, and there are many public access points with parking and facilities from Fort Macon to The Point in Emerald Isle.
One day, I “ran” the island checking out my favorite fishing holes and locations, including mile markers, facilities and useful fishing information. Check it out at: https://www.ncoif.com/bogue-banks-ocean-surf-fishing-locations/. If you fish Onslow or Topsail beaches, get out there and do some creative wandering for future use.
Some other locations to try can include Bear Island, Cape Lookout or Portsmouth Island, or by boat, areas around Dudley’s Marina, Jones or Huggins islands, or maybe the Highway 24 creeks. Get schooled up onto where the estuarine artificial reefs are located, some of which are quite new, and nearshore reefs, some of which are very popular with some having minimal fishing pressure. Give them a try. By the way, NCDMF has a great interactive web site with all of North Carolina’s reefs (http://portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/artificial-reefs-program).
I have many more resolves, but I will end with this: we all submit fishing reports to the local social media message boards, so how about resolving to submit useful fishing reports to fishing boards…details, details, details, the devil and utility is in the details. No, I don’t mean GPS location of your special fishing hole but useful details and not just a grin and fin photo of you and your special fish.
After all that, how is the fishing? Winter doldrums!
The only excitement lately has been the appearance of the seals along the ocean beaches. I saw two of them over the weekend, but I have heard there may have been as many as five gracing our Bogue Banks beaches. I hope they are finding fish to snack on.
On the other hand, pier and surf fishing is slow if you include dogfish catches. I have also worked some of our mainland-side creeks for trout, even Emerald Isle Woods for red drum, but to no avail. Last year, there were plenty of trout to be had throughout the winter.
There are some locations holding fish. The Cape Lookout Rock Jetty is awash with both drums, both trouts and sheepshead with sea mullet holding closer to Beaufort Inlet. Also, at the Cape, Shark Island is holding slot reds and above as is usual during the winter as is the Cape surf. Stripers are still an issue in the Neuse River around New Bern, and not surprisingly, catches of citation trout in the New River, some pushing 10 pounds. I did hear of a few shad being hooked by trout fishermen, so be on the lookout as the shad spawning season approaches.
By the way, there is a new 2021 Harvest Season Established for Striped Bass on the Roanoke River. There are drastic changes to reduce harvest. In the Roanoke River Management Area, striped bass open harvest dates will be: April 10-16 in the lower river zone (downstream of the U.S. Highway 258 bridge at Scotland Neck to the mouth at Albemarle Sound), and April 24-30 in the upper river zone (upstream of the Highway U.S. 258 bridge at Scotland Neck to the base of Roanoke Rapids Dam). Size limits and daily creel limits will remain the same. During the two separate harvest periods, the minimum length limit is 18 inches, and no striped bass between 22 and 27 inches (the protective slot) may be possessed at any time. The daily creel limit is two fish, only one of which may be larger than 27 inches.
Despite the shortened harvest season, anglers can continue to catch and release striped bass throughout the spring. To reduce handling stress on fish that are released, the Wildlife Resources Commission recommends anglers use a single barbless hook or a lure with a single barbless hook, a requirement from April 1 through June 30 when fishing in the upper Roanoke River zone above the US Highway 258 bridge near Scotland Neck. So be warned and be aware.
Finally, here are some local notes of interest notes: Sadly, due to “you know what,” Emerald Isle’s yearly St. Patrick’s Day Festival has gone the way of many and has been cancelled. Phase III of Bogue Banks beach nourishment project is scheduled from the last week of January through April. For details and a map check out: http://www.carteretcountync.gov/827/Florence-Renourishment-Project-2021. Emerald Isle is to consider increases to paid parking, reduced beach driving season for info: https://www.carolinacoastonline.com/news_times/article_f7b317ee-4472-11eb-90f7-1f11570dbe2f.html.
