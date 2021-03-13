MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls soccer team isn’t starting over in 2021, but it’s largely a fresh batch of players lining up this season.
Six seniors, including five team captains, graduated last year in a season that was cut short after five games. The Patriots went 1-4 in those contests.
“We’ve had a lot of young players come out, and most of them are underclassmen, but they can play,” coach Matt Graham said. “It’s not a bad spot to be in.”
In the last full season of 2019, West competed for a 3A Coastal Conference title but came up just short with a 6-4 league mark. The Morehead City squad was outscored just 3-0 in two games by champion Jacksonville (10-0) and outscored 1-0 in two tilts versus second-place White Oak (7-3).
The top eight scorers on that squad are now gone as they were all juniors and seniors.
Only eight of the 21 players on last year’s squad have returned, putting 15 on the field for their first varsity action.
“I think we’ve got a pretty good team,” Graham said. “The players who have come out seem to be pretty good players. I’ve been pleasantly surprised. I like the idea of them getting them on the varsity track early. You can really learn the game when you just got out of middle school, and now, you’re going up against 18 year olds.”
Those younger players have faced reality checks going up against older players in preseason practices but have gotten used to the speed of the varsity game.
“You can kind of see it on their faces sometimes, but they are getting more comfortable,” Graham said. “They’re realizing they can hang. It’s just a bit of an adjustment.”
The West coach reported he’s been impressed by the soccer IQ of the younger players and their ability to understand the game.
“Younger players tend not to get the nuance nor grasp concepts, but this group is with it,” he said. “They’re asking really good questions and seem to be on point. I’m super excited about it.”
Aubry McCall is among the younger players who have made an impression with her quickness. Chloe Medereo-Dunn has also shown talent in goal.
This year’s squad numbers 23, putting it in a tight spot where it’s a large varsity roster but not enough for a JV team.
“It’s really unusual for us not to have JV,” Graham said. “I can’t recall us not having one. But everyone else is in the same boat because Swansboro and Jacksonville are the only two teams in the conference to field JV teams this season.”
Graham will rely on defenders Olivia McNair and Payton Purifoy to supply senior leadership for a largely young and untested club. Purifoy was set to return last season in a campaign that was cut short after missing a season due to a knee injury.
Other key returners include Sydney Roberson, Hayden Pittman and Megan Stoll.
There are also a number of players who Graham believes will open some eyes.
One such player is Eliza Craig Parker who led West to its 18th consecutive cross country conference championship earlier this year with a league title and personal record time of 19 minutes, 33 seconds. Jacksonville’s Madison Hilliard was the runner-up in 20:17.
“She is going to surprise some people,” Graham said. Everyone knows she is a fantastic cross country runner, but she is also a heck of a soccer player.”
The Patriots will start the season with two home games, welcoming Jacksonville on Thursday and then Northside-Jacksonville on Tuesday, March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.