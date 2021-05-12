ROCKY POINT — The Croatan baseball team’s undefeated run through the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference continued Friday with an 11-3 win at Heide Trask.
The Cougars (4-0) remain tied with East Carteret (4-0) for first place in the conference. The two teams are slated to meet for the first of two contests on Tuesday, May 18.
Croatan already held a late lead against Trask (2-2), but five runs in the seventh inning opened the score wide open.
Ryan Bellamy was the standout player on both ends of the ball, getting the win on the mound as the starting pitcher and hitting 3-for-4 to lead at the plate. The senior scored two runs and added an RBI. On the mound, he struck out a game-high eight, walked two and only allowed two hits and two runs, both earned.
Owen Bellamy also had a stellar night at the plate, hitting two doubles with an RBI and scoring two runs. He also pitched two frames, striking out four and giving up no hits and no runs.
Jamie Register was the third and final pitcher in the game. He struck out batters for all three outs with only one hit and one earned run allowed.
Sam Hamlin hit 1-for-4 and scored a run, while Sam Hoy hit 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Jack Riley, Carter Whalen, Connor McLeod, Jair Marquez-Munoz and Bryce Cohen all had a run in the game. McLeod also had two RBIs despite not getting a hit.
Trask’s leading performer was Seth Wright who hit 2-for-3 with a run. Chase Patterson was the losing pitcher, giving up four hits and three earned runs.
Croatan will end its week with a home game against Pender (0-4) on Thursday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Croatan……...202 011 5 - 11 7 1
Trask.......... 200 000 1 - 3 3 6
WP – R. Bellamy
LP – Patterson
Croatan leading hitters: R. Bellamy 3-4, RBI, 2 runs; O. Bellamy 2-4 (2 2B), RBI, 2 runs; Hamlin 1-4, run; Hoy 1-3, 2 RBIs, run.
Trask leading hitters: Wright 2-3 (3B), run; Patterson 1-4, 2 RBIs.
