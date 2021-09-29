GREENSBORO — Odell Benders had a few whirlwind days last week as he was inducted in the North Carolina A&T State University Sports Hall of Fame.
The 1994 East Carteret grad took part in a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 22, was officially introduced as a Hall of Fame member at a banquet on Thursday, attended a golf tournament on Friday, and was announced with his class at halftime of the rivalry football game with N.C. Central on Saturday.
“They kept us busy,” Benders said. “So needless to say, I slept all day Sunday.”
He earned the honor thanks to a standout track and field career in the mid-1990s.
Benders captured three Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) championships in the high jump, winning the 1996 and 1997 outdoor titles and the 1997 indoor crown. He was also the league runner-up in the 1996 and 1998 indoor championships.
He helped lead the Aggies to 1996 indoor and outdoor conference titles.
He received all-MEAC honors in five of his seven eligible seasons and set a school record that still stands today during the 1997 season with a 7-foot, 2-inch leap.
Benders was part of a 10-man Hall of Fame class that included two of the best basketball coaches in school history in Don Corbett and Warren “Big Time” Reynolds, and arguably the two best basketball players to ever don Aggies uniforms in Joe Binion and Eric Boyd.
“I knew I was in an elite class when I learned what they did,’ Benders said. “It was a special group of individuals. To a man, we talked about how unreal it was to be in the Hall of Fame when you think about all the athletes that have come through here.”
New members were presented with blazers, medals and plaques Thursday at the induction ceremony, which Benders called the highlight of the week.
“They had a video tribute, showing interviews they had previously done with us, but they talked to my coach, and I didn’t know he was interviewed” he said. “And my family was there. Attendance was restricted due to COVID, but just to have my immediate family there, my wife, kids, sister, mother, to see they were just as excited as I was, it was special.”
Benders was a standout track and field performer during his days at East Carteret.
He won back-to-back 2A state titles in the high jump in 1993 and 1994 with jumps of 6-10.25 and 6-6, respectively, while also shining on the football field and basketball court. He received the Mariner Award as a senior.
During the events of the past week, he reflected on who helped get him from those prep days to a stellar career at N.C. A&T.
“It dawns on you, it’s not just about you,” he said. “You’re celebrating your parents, taking you to practice, your family and friends cheering you at games,” he said. “That’s been great.”
He’s also enjoyed basking in the limelight a little bit in what will likely be his final Hall of Fame hurrah.
“The love I’ve received on social media has been great,” he said. “I keep thinking I’ll stop posting because people are sick of seeing the pictures, but then I think, ‘Nah, I’ll post some more.’”
Benders said he’s at peace knowing this will likely be the last celebration of his athletic career – he’s also a member of the East Carteret Hall of Fame.
“I’m good,” he said. “I’m content now. I was content with the East Hall of Fame, so this is icing on the cake.”
Benders said he had no intention of participating in track and field in high school, and then had no intention of attending college. He said he could certainly use his life as a lesson to his son and daughter about taking a leap of faith.
“It’s crazy thinking what might have been if I didn’t try,” he said. “You’ll never know how it turns out. You can fall flat on your face, or it can turn out to be a great thing, but at least you know you tried.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.