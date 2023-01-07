BAYBORO — The East Carteret girls basketball team provided its own version of the Michael Jordan flu game on Friday night at Pamlico.
Tanzania Locklear, struggling mightily with a stomach bug, put up a season-high 34 points in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference opener to lead East to a 79-58 triumph.
The prolific scorer, who is averaging 25.8 points in her junior season, helped her team earn a measure of payback.
Pamlico ended the Mariners’ quest for a perfect record in league play last season with a 46-42 win on East’s home court in the regular season finale.
Locklear scored 15 points in the first half and then exploded for 12 in the third quarter as the Mariners turned an eight-point halftime lead into 18-point advantage entering the final frame.
Jordan, suffering from flu-like symptoms that at times had him staggered, dehydrated and exhausted, willed himself to 38 points against the Utah Jazz in a pivotal Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, adding to his legend as a clutch performer and relentless competitor.
East upped its record to 11-2 with the win while the Hurricanes fell to 3-7.
The game featured a battle of two of the top scorers in the eastern part of the state.
Mya Smith, who is averaging 23.7 points, matched Locklear point for point and hit the 30-point mark for the third straight game with 34.
Smith scored nine points in the first, second and fourth quarters and put up seven in the third. She now has 96 points in her last three games.
Kenliana Dixon and Haley Grady each hit two three-pointers in the first quarter as East jumped out to a 20-16 lead.
Dixon scored a season-high 18 points, and Grady put up 10.
Sydney Roberson also connected on two three-pointers on the night and ended with 14 points.
East will next host Northside-Pinetown on Tuesday. The Panthers are 10-1 overall and 1-0 in the Coastal Plains Conference.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
East Carteret...................... 20 21 25 13 - 79
Pamlico............................... 16 17 15 10 - 58
EAST CARTERET (79) – Locklear 34, Dixon 18, Roberson 14, Grady 10, Shelton 2, Lewis 1.
PAMLICO (58) – M. Smith 34, K. Smith 11, Lamar 6, T. Smith 6, Daniels 1.
