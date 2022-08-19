OCEAN — The Croatan girls tennis team will look to keep a number of streaks alive this fall.
The Cougars have won four league titles in a row, sport a 31-match league winning streak and have produced four straight conference Player of the Year winners.
“And all four were different kids, and that to me is kind of amazing,” Jim Sheehan said of the Player of the Year winners as he enters his 10th year as coach. “Hopefully we can continue to do something along those lines.”
Abbey Agra was the conference Player of the Year in 2018, followed by Maddie Tsirlis, Katie Sink and Grace Meyer.
Meyer, who went 12-1 at No. 1, was the lone member of the top six to graduate from a team that went 13-1 overall and 11-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The rest of the lineup returns, providing a veteran and experienced group.
“All those kids worked their tails off this summer,” Sheehan said. “We started hitting the Monday after graduation. We get after it pretty good, and it shows.”
Arianna Cope went 9-4 at No. 2 and Grace Blair 13-1 at No. 3 as sophomores. Marissa Falcone went 11-2 at No. 5 and Olivia Fails 4-0 at No. 6 as sophomores.
“We have only one senior in our starting lineup,” Sheehan said. “Our sophomore class last year was really good, and now that they are juniors, they are getting better and better by the day. I think we have a chance to be pretty good.”
Tayla Stathem, who went 12-1 at No. 4, is the lone senior in the lineup.
Another one of last season’s sophomores, Haley Hartman, went 4-0 in limited time at No. 6.
“Our top six all played last year in singles to some degree, and all have improved,” Sheehan said. “We’re really deep. The kids push each other in practice, they get along great. It’s a really fun group to work with.”
Croatan has gone 47-5 overall over the past four years and didn’t face much competition last season.
The Cougars won eight matches by 9-0 scores, three by 8-1 and the other two by 7-2.
“We’ll play Greene Central in nonconference. They always have a good squad,” Sheehan said. “And in conference, Swansboro has two foreign exchange students at the top of their lineup who have pushed their No. 1 to No. 3, so our kids are excited about playing them.”
The Cougars began the season on Thursday with an 8-1 win over Havelock. They will host Northside-Jacksonville on Monday and play at East Carteret on Wednesday.
