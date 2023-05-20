DURHAM — The Croatan girls lacrosse team pulled off a lot of firsts Saturday with its 10-7 win over Bishop McGuinness.
The Cougars became the school’s first lacrosse team to win a state championship, they became the first 3A school to win a girls state title and the first winners of the inaugural 1A/2A/3A state championship.
Not bad for a program that has only played three full seasons.
“It's surreal, it's unreal,” Croatan coach Nick Moore said. “I mean, we're a four-year program and to see them grow from year one to now, it's just been insane, which is a good feeling. I'm so proud of them.”
The game at Durham County Stadium pitted the No. 1 seeds from both regions against each other. Croatan finished the season 19-2 on a 17-game winning streak. Bishop McGuinness finished 16-4.
Junior Lauren Hayden was named the game’s Most Valuable Player after she finished with four goals and four assists. She scored three goals in the first half to help the Cougars take a 7-5 lead into halftime.
“It was a little nerve-wracking at first playing on a new field in a big stadium when we’ve been used to playing at home the last month,” Hayden said. “Once we settled in and realized we could compete with them, we were good. At that point, it became about which team could capitalize on their offensive possessions.”
Hayden finished the season as Croatan’s scoring leader with 69 goals and 138 assists. She has the most assists in the nation for a high school girls lacrosse player.
“She’s so patient and selfless,” Moore said. “She can drive it and score at will, but she is always looking to feed her teammates and let the other girls score and take that glory. You couldn’t ask for a better person to take the lead back there.”
The Cougars dominated their eastern regional playoff bracket, but they faced a toe-to-toe battle in the final.
The Villains scored first in the opening half, Hayden answered the goal and then the Bishop McGuinness squad scored two more to take a 3-1 lead.
“I was stressed,” senior Kate Wilson said. “But I knew when we went into halftime up two, that if we just settled down, we’d be good.”
Wilson scored four in the final, including three on a 6-2 Cougar run to end the first half. The scoring streak started when the Villains were called for back-to-back penalties, leaving them short two players while Croatan capitalized with a goal apiece from Maddie Sutton and Hayden.
After a Bishop McGuinness timeout, Olivia Caulder subbed in for an injured Crystina Canady and slotted a goal to give the Cougars a 5-3 lead.
Both teams scored two more goals apiece before the break to keep the momentum at a standstill.
“It’s nerve-wracking when it goes back and forth like that,” junior goalie Devan Maready said. “But I like to fight for it. This was definitely a game where we had to do that, and it felt good to play good, hard lacrosse.”
Maready made a handful of great saves in the second half, remaining composed after Moore called a timeout following a tough goal against that cut the lead to three goals.
The Cougars took two four-goal leads after the break, first at 9-5 with a Hayden goal with 21:50 to play after Caulder opened the half with another, and then again off Wilson’s stick with 13:05 to play to give Croatan a 10-6 lead.
“This was not the first game where we got scored on first this year,” Moore said. “When that happens, we bounce back and we play hard. Our final speech was, ‘You’ve got 50 minutes today and that’s it. We don’t have practice on Monday. No more games. Leave everything out there. That’s what they did.”
Goals came in every other minute in the first half, but scoring came to a screeching halt in the second half with just five goals compared to 12 in the first.
“We were definitely more patient in the second half,” Moore said. “We came into it knowing we wanted to take our time and kill some clock and not give them a chance to get back in the game. We focused on making smart passes and really slowed things down.”
For the seven seniors on the field – Ginger Hayden, Samantha Hall, Ashley Kirkwood, Audrey Kirkwood, Graci Pickler, Lupe Perez and Wilson – the game marked their last time in a Croatan jersey.
“It’s an emotional moment when that last whistle blows because this was our last time playing for this program,” Wilson said. “It’s an incredible way to end it all. We knew there was a chance we could end up here, so to actually do it, it’s amazing.”
