SOUTHERN PINES — The Croatan girls lacrosse team’s season came to an end May 3 in a 19-6 loss to Pinecrest in the first round of the state playoffs.
The Cougars finished their season 11-7 overall. They were seeded No. 18 in the 1A/2A/3A/4A tournament after placing second in the Northeastern Coastal Conference.
Pinecrest (10-4), a 4A team, went on to lose to 4A Topsail 19-13 in the second round. This will be the last season 4A girls lacrosse teams will be in the same bracket as the 1A/2A/3A teams.
In their final match, the Cougars scored two goals in the first half and four in the second. Kate Wilson slotted three goals, Lauren Hayden tallied two goals and two assists, and Emma Dominy had one goal. In the net, goalie Devan Maready finished with 11 saves.
There was no scoring information available for Pinecrest.
The Cougars also reached the state playoffs last season, their first full one since the program started in 2020. Last season they lost 19-4 to Wake Forest, which on to become regional runner-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.