JACKSONVILLE — The Croatan girls golf team captured its third straight conference title on Tuesday with a solid performance at Rock Creek Golf & Country Club in Jacksonville.
This is the second 3A Coastal Conference title for the Cougars after they were bumped up to the 3A division before the 2021 season. They also won the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference in spring 2021.
Five Croatan golfers have qualified for the 3A east regional based on their five best nine-hole scores.
Natalia Melbard led the way with a five-score average of 42. Her best finish was the 40 she shot on the front nine at Rock Creek on Wednesday. Her season average only trailed Swansboro’s Parker Marion, who led the league with a 41.4 average in her first season as a Pirate after transferring from Croatan in the offseason.
Croatan’s Nicole Hassi averaged a 43.6, Giada Melbard finished with a 48 average, Alison Anderson finished with a 49 and Landry Clifton a 50.4 to book a ticket to the regional match at Reedy Creek Golf Course in Four Oaks on Monday.
At Rock Creek, all four conference teams played the front nine, but only Croatan and Richlands played the back nine. The Cougars had the best score, 129, on the front nine by 12 strokes over Richlands, and they beat the Wildcats by 10 strokes on the back nine with a team score of 144.
The Cougars did not lose a match all season, averaging a team score of 138.9 over nine holes factoring in the top three individual scores. Richlands placed second with a 154 average, West Carteret averaged a 169 and Swansboro a 171.3.
Natalia Melbard earned medalist honors over the 18 holes at Rock Creek with a score of 84. That was eight strokes better than the next-best golfer. She shot a 40 on the front nine and a 44 on the back.
Hassi shot a 92, Clifton a 98, Giada Melbard a 105, Anderson a 106 and Stouffer a 121.
Three West golfers competed on the front nine, with Maggie Garner shooting a 58, Sara Tell a 62 and Laylah Davis a 69. The Patriots placed fourth in the nine-hole competition with a team score of 189.
