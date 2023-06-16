Tyler Pake of Beaufort wins the 5K and 1-mile races at the 44th annual Historic Beaufort Rotary Road Race on Saturday, June 10. It was the 40-year-old’s first time running two events in the race but his 24th consecutive time participating in the race. He won the 5K in 18:46.80 and the 1-mile in 5:27.71. (Contributed photo)