BEAUFORT — The move to June continued to be a positive one for the Historic Beaufort Rotary Road Race last Saturday, June 10.
Temperatures in the low 70s with a sunny sky and low wind greeted a lineup of 244 finishers for the race that is “44 years and still going strong.”
The race moved from mid-July to June in a post-coronavirus pandemic transition that ensured runners would have more accommodating weather.
Participation still has not recovered from pre-2020 numbers (368 in 2019 and 402 in 2018), but the race has found a consistent stride with 295 in 2021, 242 in 2022 and now 244.
On Saturday, race participants were split among 158 in the 5K, 58 in the 10K and 28 in the 1-mile.
Leon Nevins, 32, of New Bern captured the 10K race in 38 minutes, 9.62 seconds. His time was more than three minutes faster than the next competitor.
Matthew Bissette, 30, of Raleigh was second in the male division with a time of 41:33.65, and Edgar Muro, 13, of Arapahoe was third with a 41:57.07 clocking.
Rebecca Melendez, 32, of Raeford took the female 10K with a 50:11.28 clocking. Jessie Britt, 49, finished second right behind her in 50:53.86, while Ruthie Zieverink, 20, placed third in 53:11.40.
Tyler Pake, 40, of Beaufort captured victory in two events, winning the 5K in 18:46.80 after briefly recovering from the 1-mile race, which he won in 5:27.71. It was his first time running two events in the race, but his 24th consecutive year participating in the race.
In the male 5K, William Wilder III, 15, of Kinston finished second in 19:51.59, and David Rogers, 51, of Charleston, South Carolina, placed third in 20:55.45.
Beth Floyd, 48, of Hubert captured the female 5K with a 20:41.65 clocking. Jill Konkol, 38, of Lenoir placed second in 21:03.01, while Reagan Gural, 39, of Burlington finished in third with a time of 26:27.91.
Pake’s win in the male 1-mile came by eight seconds, followed in second by Josh Doggett, 39, of Greenville with a time of 5:35.67, and C. Gural, 9, of Burlington in third with an 8:05.14 clocking.
B. Carey, 11, of Pittsboro was the fastest runner in the female 1-mile with a time of 10:56.29. E. Sassorossi, 7, of Norfolk, Virginia, was second in 11:17.15 and Mary Garvey, 64, of Beaufort was third in 12:54.37.
Here are results of the race:
2023 Beaufort Historic Rotary Road Race
5K
Female
Overall: 1, Beth Floyd, 20:41.65; 2, Jill Konkol, 21:03.01; 3, Reagan Gural, 26:27.91.
Masters: 1, Tanya Puckett, 27:21.32; 2, Carmen Reitnour, 27:51.23; 3, Katie Merritt, 28:14.84.
12-and-under: 1, Z. Comerford, 28:42.28; 2, A. Delamar, 37:28.04.
13-16: 1, Jill Cochrane, 26:36.76; 2, Hazel Lyman, 27:32.54; 3, Ivy Lyman, 31:17.61.
17-19: 1, Harbour Early, 37:23.16.
20-24: 1, Grace Tulevech, 27:03.47; 2, Eden Reitnour, 27:50.09; 3, Kate Harris, 28:59.10.
25-29: 1, Brye Barna, 28:27.41; 2, Kaden Thompson, 33:17.24; 3, Haley Cooley, 34:50.82.
30-34: 1, Rachel Lyons, 26:27.04; 2, Andrea Buery, 28:52.83; 3, Olivia O’Neal, 29:52.34.
35-39: 1, Meg Sassorossi, 26:56.34; 2, Jeni Lacey, 33:04.55; 3, Terra Luopa, 34:08.67.
40-44: 1, Ashley Goswick, 29:07.49; 2, Suzanne Stines, 29:36.04; 3, Bobbi Newton, 29:52.08.
45-49: 1, Laura Pitman, 33:19.53; 2, Nancy Garland, 37:01.34; 3, Sharon King, 48:42.65.
50-54: 1, Christa Blakelock, 31:48.87; 2, Tondelynia Daniels, 32:30.85; 3, Birgitta Snyder, 33:48.99.
55-59: 1, Elizabeth Henderson, 30:21.84; 2, Rebecca Battersby, 31:07.11; 3, Pamela Wall, 41:00.81.
60-64: 1, Patty Carter, 37:19.62; 2, Stacey Martin, 42:23.68; 3, Robin Anderson, 43:01.87.
65-69: 1, Kathy Marcheselli, 31:37.28; 2, Cindy Koran, 41:06.13; 3, Catherine Stevens-Everhart, 41:25.50.
70-and-over: 1, Mattie Seaton, 35:58.43.
Male
Overall: 1, Tyler Pake, 18:46.80; 2, William Wilder, III, 19:51.59; 3, David Rogers, 20:55.45.
Masters: 1, Sean Lyman, 22:24.19; 2, Anonymous, 22:39.39; 3, Scott Whitford, 23:30.79.
12-and-under: 1, C. Marritt, 24:05.55; 2, R. Fader, 33:45.45; 3, K. Baltes, 39:04.98.
13-16: 1, Grant Flynn, 26:47.94; 2, Ryan DeMaio, 31:17.18.
17-19: 1, Maxwell LoPiccolo, 23:26.07.
20-24: 1, Grafton Potter, 25:20.05; 2, Austin Holland, 29:35.26; 3, Bogue Dick, 33:18.92.
25-29: 1, Sam Stephenson, 22:45.14; 2, Nicolas Galarza, 23:32.36; 3, James Goots, 26:26.96.
30-34: 1, Josh Pannell, 23:49.03; 2, Kent Pittman, II, 24:13.59; 3, Caleb O’Neal, 29:51.82.
35-39: 1, Lance Shaughnessy, 23:37.71; 2, Casey Gural, 23:42.22; 3, Adam Randles, 25:01.61.
40-44: 1, Joshua Arthur, 27:08.10; 2, Keith Piner, 28:51.04; 3, Patrick Baltes, 39:17.77.
45-49: 1, Thomas Dosier, 24:18.30; 2, William Wilder, Jr., 24:26.15; 3, John Luopa, 25:50.35.
50-54: 1, Dave Swartley, 26:46.84; 2, David Harris, 27:09.26; 3, Seth Nettles, 27:34.23.
55-59: 1, Brent Conway, 23:33.45; 2, Steve Kozischek, 24:21.22; 3, Steve Puckett, 25:06.64.
60-64: 1, Bruce Mann, 25:46.17; 2, Robert Lee, 30:25.73; 3, John Capdepon, 34:53.82.
65-69: 1, John Mattson, 25:42.21; 2, Gary Davis, 32:25.53.
70-and-over: 1, William Cotter, 29:45.64; 2, Kenneth Carter, 32:38.73; 3, George Morgan, 33:19.37.
10K
Female
Overall: 1, Rebecca Melendez, 50:11.28; 2, Jessie Britt, 50:53.86; 3, Ruthie Zieverink, 53:11.40.
Masters: 1, Elizabeth Carey, 54:38.85; 2, Katie Haigler, 57:01.04; 3, Tavener Parker, 57:05.59.
12-and-under: None.
13-16: None.
17-19: None.
20-24: 1, Emma Ruth Potter, 1:01:38.75; 2, Abigail Garland, 1:08:56.55; 3, Annie Bolick, 1:08:58.99.
25-29: 1, Alexis Paterson, 1:07:53.95; 2, Sarah Keever, 1:13:47.84.
30-34: 1, Natalie Kollar, 53:52.32; 2, Kayla Walton, 1:05:35.71.
35-39: 1, Holly Alligood, 53:39.18; 2, Mallory Tucker, 53:39.34; 3, Kendra Johnson, 1:07:25.54.
40-44: 1, Katie Powers, 1:00:34.31; 2, Christina Tosto, 1:13:36.91.
45-49: 1, Jaime Melito, 58:47.68; 2, Gretchen Barbee Curtice, 1:01:29.55; 3, Lisa Overby-Dosier, 1:02:00.87.
50-54: 1, Jaci Field, 1:04:20.22.
55-59: 1, Emily Carter, 58:45.79; 2, Misty Beil, 1:01:57.10; 3, Colleen Whilldin, 1:35:42.98.
60-64: 1, Teresa Sullivan, 1:07:44.54; 2, Laurie Freshwater, 1:17:15.58; 3, Sandra Eskew Capps, 1:21:34.88.
65-69: Not available.
70-and-over: Not available.
Male
Overall: 1, Leon Nevins, 38:09.62; 2, Matthew Bissette, 41:33.65; 3, Edgar Muro, 41:57.07.
Masters: 1, Paul Delamar, 42:37.94; 2, Chuck Parker, 43:29.79; 3, Victor Gonzalez, 44:21.91.
Wheelchair: 1, Paul Kelly, 54:27.55.
12-and-under: None.
13-16: 1, Dane Goswick, 49:39.59.
17-19: 1, Judah Reitnour, 50:46.96.
20-24: None.
25-29: 1, Christopher Kollar, 49:13.04; 2, Zach Miller, 1:25:51.27.
30-34: 1, Michael Garner, 46:21.80; 2, Mike Bollinger, 51:57.82.
35-39: 1, Justin Easler, 1:02:27.06.
40-44: 1, Patrick Barry, 49:33.74; 2, Marcus Truskey, 49:51.12; 3, Christopher Hager, 50:53.78.
45-49: 1, Shawn Jeffries, 55:08.13; 2, Ben Hogwood, 56:41.26.
50-54: 1, Eric Dougherty, 47:35.53; 2, Daniel Fischler, Sr., 53:20.05; 3, Mark Johnson, 56:57.22.
55-59: None.
60-64: 1, John Miller, 53:40.29; 2, Luis Cisneros, 1:02:13.43.
65-69: 1, William Hand, 1:08:13.26.
70-and-over: None.
