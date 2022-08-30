This is my flounder finale since flounder season starts this Thursday. You know where, now comes the how.
Flounder are ambush feeders, so you need to hunt them down, not vice versa. Live (or recently deceased) flounder foods include peanut bunker, glass minnows, finger mullet, spot, pinfish, mud minnows, killifish, small bluefish, sand fleas and of course live shrimp, but everything eats shrimp.
There are several common ways to fish natural baits. I use No. 2 to 2/0 Kahle (flounder)
hooks depending on the size of the bait and 20- to 25-pound test leader. Circle hooks are also becoming more popular and are very effective. In deep, running water where you need to hold bottom, a three-way swivel can be used with a sufficient weight (1 to 4 ounces) on one side and an 18-inch leader with your hook and bait on the second. The third side is tied to your fishing line.
Popular alternatives include the standard Carolina Rig with several ounces of barrel sinker or a re-tied double speck jig rig. This re-tied speck rig allows hi-lo strip baits to be fished with a dropper or surgeon’s loop between the two jigs for a bank sinker. Inlets and deep channels should be fished in the middle from a low and rising tide and working out to the sloping edges as the tide nears high and the bait spreads out. Reverse the order on a falling tide, that is, work from the edges to the middle as the tide retreats. Personally, in areas of flowing water, I prefer outgoing tides, especially at inlets and the mouths of draining creeks in to channels. It flushes the baits out to the hungry flounder at the mouth of the inlets and creeks. I’ve also had success around the inlet working the tide line.
Whichever method you use, moving bait is important. Remember you are trying to find
ambushing flounder. This is obvious if you are drifting in a boat but also is important while
anchored, fishing an inlet or on a beach from the shore or on a pier. Slowly move the baits, either by casting or retrieving, or if there is a current, like fishing from the bank along an inlet, merely walk and go with the flow. I call it beach trolling. Don't let your bait rest and think coverage!
Another method that gives you coverage is use of a cork or float rig. This is especially effective in water that is shallow or only moderately deep, under 7-8 feet, or if you are fishing
piers and bridge pilings. Floating live bait in shallow sand flats or along a dock or bridge piling gives you great natural presentation and can allow you to reach structures difficult to cast to. Just
remember you need to adjust your bait to be within a foot or so from the bottom, or just let it drag.
When using baits, especially BIG baits, patience pays. That is, once a flounder attacks a bait, unlike a fish that can suck down the whole bait like a drum or bite off what it can chew like
a bluefish, the flounder needs to kill its prey, turn it around and swallow it head first. All this
takes time, one maybe a few seconds to a minute or more. Patience please, or you will only end up with a badly abused and confused minnow and no flounder. Also since flounder are head-biters, I hook my baits in the lips or through the eyes.
We've talked about real bait, but how about artificial bait? To me, flounder fishing
artificially is more fun than bait fishing. You get a better feeling of the strength, speed and
general aggressiveness of the fish. I suggest Bucktails with a strip of something such as a strip of cut bait or the very popular Berkeley Gulp! White or chartreuse, two-ounce bucktails bounced along the bottom are the best and a preferred bait on the nearshore artificial reefs and ledges and the Morehead City Port Turning Basin.
My go-to bait is a “tandem rig” sporting a fly on the short side of a dropper loop and a lead head jig with a Gulp! on the long side. Some of my other favorites include a ½-ounce silver Rat-L-Trap, Rapala lipped swimming plugs and MirrOlures. For soft plastics, Betts Halo shad or shrimp are great, as are many of the Z-Man silastic baits. Many of these baits are flavor enhanced these days, or you can rub on your own special potion.
Finally, two other go-to soft baits around are the Crème Lit'l Fishies or the Storm’s WildEye Live series of baits. I’m sure you have your own favorites too.
So, catch some flounder and remember this year, the flounder season is compressed and will start Thursday, Sept. 1 and end Friday, Sept. 30. The limit is only ONE fish per diem with a minimum length of 15 inches. There have been some big fish around already this year caught from a boat, in the marshes, on ocean piers, in the surf and on Intracoastal Waterway docks. Some have been up to 10 pounds with 3-or 4-pounders quite common.
This is hoping there are flounder in your immediate future. As for next year, we will have to wait, and wait…
---------------------
Is this weather funky or what? After a cool down and northeast winds for a week and a drop in water temperatures, I saw a mini- or pre-mullet blow in the surf with several days of bay anchovies ribboning down the beach along the surf line.
Then we went back to HHH – hazy, hot and humid – with surf and sound water temperatures rebounding back to 85 degrees as I write this report. That’s too hot for almost September.
This being said, the inside action for speckled trout and slot reds has held up. There must be quite a few fish around from the New River to the Neuse River and in between, and that includes The Haystacks where reds were being caught on cut mullet, according to man named John. Thanks, John.
There were also a few tailing drum caught around this month’s new moon high tides. And don’t forget the great sheepshead season we are having. Any crunchy bait will work. Crabs, fleas, sea urchins and mussels have been a good bait this week too.
Around inlets, there are blues to 7 pounds and Spanish mackerel, but the Spanish have down-sized recently. There are also big schools of false albacore around busting the small baits. They seemed to have moved in from AR-330, about 10 miles out of Beaufort Inlet, coming closer to the beaches and around Beaufort Inlet too, up to 5 miles off of Atlantic Beach. And yes, the flounder action is hot and heavy with many fish 3 pounds and over, and you can’t pass up the port wall. There are always big flounder there. There are quality flounder to be had, and they will still be here on Thursday, but I fear a real beatdown of the fishery, even in a one-month season.
One thing of note is that there are still some gray trout around. Big ones, but the bite seems to have weakened. It should pick up as the water cools.
Then there is the old drum fishery in the New and Neuse rivers, which is firing up as I write this. This will last for a while yet until the spawn is over and the fish work back out the inlets. Looks line another nice season. Even the Topsail piers are getting some over-slot fish wandering out of the New River.
---------------------
For the piers, fishing has been mostly slow, and the Spanish have down-sized.
Oceanana Pier reports a NOT amazing week with Spanish and blues early and late. They also noted the action at Fort Macon was slow.
Bogue Inlet Pier reports sheepshead, croakers, blues and Spanish, a few spots and a noticeable flounder bite. As I noted last week, one pier regular (Marvin) in a short time caught six would-be keepers from the pier on live mullet and declared it was the best flounder action he has had in 10 years. Earlier last week, sheepshead were there, and the magic bait was mussels this time. They also reported a partial king.
Seaview Pier reports a 25-pound king last week with mullet and pompano in the clear surf and keeper sheepshead on live shrimp. At night, slot-and-above red drum were hot, and the Spanish are small. There were lots of south-going tarpon.
Surf City Pier reports plenty of small Spanish, blues, spots and sea mullet but no kings.
Jolly Roger Pier reports typical August fishing. The Spanish have returned but are smallish. No kings to report, but plenty of tarpon are waving goodbye, and there are mullet and croaker at night. They also noticed scattered bait in the surf this week but not a big surge yet.
---------------------
Offshore, the wahoo bite in still very good around the Big Rock, and some of the fish are over 100 pounds.
Surprisingly, there are big kings in the mix too.
