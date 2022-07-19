If you have spent any time outside this weekend, no one has to remind you that we are terminally entrenched in the Dog Days of Summer.
Me? I watched golfers chill out at St. Andrews and watched le Tour de France bikers sweltering in the south of France. So, what did the finicky fish do, and what should you do to compensate for the finicky fish during these Dog Days?
First of all, how about the obvious: change your fishing tactics to match summertime fishy habits. Just as the fish change their feeding habits to avoid the midday heat, fish early and late and at night and work the shade and shadows, find deeper (cooler) water or shaded areas around bridges, piers, docks.
This year, the early morning topwater bite has been outstanding for reds and specks in the marshes and flats. The key is early! I’m not much of a night angler, but I do like to target the early bite. I mentioned reds in the morning, but reds in the grass is even better.
We’re just past the king tides for July, and the next high-high tides will be the perigee and full moon tides Aug. 9-13. Put those dates on your calendar.
Speaking of reds, don’t forget the old reds. The summer spawn is probably underway already for the Neuse/Pamlico waters and in the New River. Traditionally these were mostly nighttime targets, but there are plenty fish caught in the daytime or dawn and dusk as well, both on cut or whole mullet or menhaden baits and artificials like popping corks on the fly or soft plastics. You can even try noisy surface plugs too.
So how about summertime target fish? A few weeks ago, I thoroughly reported on spadefish and fishing over structure for these feisty fish, but there are others. Along with the spades over the reefs, tripletails are often summer visitors, and I’ve seen some big ones landed from Bogue Inlet Pier.
Another fish that comes to mind for the summer doldrums is pompano. These can be targeted from the surf and ocean fishing piers alike, so what’s the trick? Bait! Get the freshest, people-eating shrimp, not formerly frozen mush. They can tell the difference.
How about sand fleas? They have made a good comeback after beach nourishment, and softies or the ones with orange eggs under them are preferred flea baits. Another bait rig for pompano surprisingly are gold hook rigs, especially ones with orange beads on the hook or just above the hook, which mimic the bright orange sand flea egg masses.
Another summer bottom feeder is sheepshead, and bait here is also critical. Live fiddlers, mud crabs and sea urchins are a must for big fish. And there have been some big ones caught lately pushing double digits in poundage. My biggest succumbed to a live shrimp around the White Oak River bridge’s pilings.
A by-catch of these baits is often the other muncher and cruncher, the black drum. I hear tell of some monsters in the backwaters lately, but the pier catches have been disappointing so far this year.
If it’s predators you want, this time of year the big Spanish mackerel are caught nearshore while drifting or slow-trolling live baits, and there are often kings in the mix.
By the way, I had a reliable report of peanut mahi within seven miles of the beach and as close as Station Rock (N 34 35.27, W 77 04.11), along with kings and the aforementioned citation Spanish. My guess is mahi, etc., around Southeast Bottoms (SEB1: N 34 29.42, W 77 01.62; SEB2: N 34 30.10, W76 59.74; SEB3: N 34 29.18, W76 58.34), or Charlie Buoy (N 34 30.056, W 077 02.086). That’s not uncommon this time of year. You can also fish for such fish and even some sails in the Beaufort buoy chain during the heat of sum-sum-summertime.
I mentioned Charlie Buoy, or “C,” but remember there is a whole lore that comes with the “Alphabet Buoys” that mark the Marine firing range out of Camp Lejeune.
I could report about flounder, but since we are still in catch-and-release mode until September, I’ll save that for later, only to mention that there are lots of big flounder out there. Finally, when all else fails, think blue crabs. I’ll save that for another time too.
Surf fishing has been disappointingly slow all year, but there have been some hot spots highlighted by structure. There is Fort Macon, for instance, where you can find some Spanish and blues early and some drums over by the Coast Guard fence. There have been some good catches and a mixed bag in the Pine Knoll Shores area, especially at the Iron Steamer access and in Emerald Isle around 3rd Street for bottom fish and even some specks, but not at the Bogue Inlet area in Emerald Isle. Hard to figure out what the deal is there, and that included last year too.
I’ve already reported on inside fishing, but again will highlight any of the docks along the Intracoastal Waterway, especially holding four feet of water or more. YOU can catch almost anything with fresh or live baits.
For the piers, the summer heat hash-bash continues.
Oceanana Pier as usual reported slow fishing with some croaker, sea mullet, puffers and some lady crabs.
Bogue Inlet Pier had a slow week with many of the regulars staying home. Of course, there are blues and Spanish, scattered croakers and spots and a few blue crabs. They did weigh in a big speck caught on a shrimp baited bottom rig and released a tarpon estimated at 130 pounds last week.
Seaview Pier reported red and black drum, blues and Spanish and a 40-pound king.
Surf City Pier reported Spanish, two kings, sea mullet and a few trout.
Jolly Roger Pier reported a good week with blues and Spanish, a few mullet, one king and three tarpon released around 100 pounds each.
Offshore bottom fishing for triggers is still good, and grouper are still big, while wahoo, mahi and sailfish too are all cooperating.
The Emerald Isle turtle update now reports at least 25 nests here as I write this report Monday.
Sure sounds like a busy year for 2022 turtles here in Emerald Isle.
