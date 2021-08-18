BEAUFORT — East Carteret starts the football season Friday night at Swansboro, but coaches, players and fans may be just as excited about what’s happening Thursday.
For the first time in five years, the Mariners will play a junior varsity game when they host Swansboro.
“This could be huge for our program,” B.J. Frazier said as he enters his fifth year as head coach. “Our guys have gone straight to playing with varsity guys right out of middle school, and that is hard. It’s really, really hard. These guys won’t have to be thrown into the fire. They can be worked in gradually, play against guys at their level.”
Having a JV program looms even larger this season with the team moving up to the 2A division after realignment and county middle schools not offering sports last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“These middle school guys haven’t played football in two years,” Frazier said.
Frazier added four more to the squad Monday to give him 42 on the overall roster, the most he’s ever had in week one in his five years at the helm.
The numbers are welcome news as East has about half of its offense back from last year. Fortunately, the team is set at quarterback with senior Adam McIntosh, who shined late last season.
“Adam is doing a great job in continuing to perfect his craft,” Frazier said. “This biggest thing is, he’s taking on a bigger leadership role. He’s stepping up, encouraging guys on the offensive line.”
A number of players are stepping into the starting lineup on the offensive line for the first time, including Sayvion Johnson.
“He’s a guy who has never played a down in his life, and he’s starting,” Frazier said. “He has a lot of potential and is working his tail off. He’s playing well.”
Frazier said he is focusing on the lines, both offensive and defensive, this year after the team was outplayed in the trenches in key losses last season to Southwest Onslow and Croatan. Those two squads ran at will on the Mariners.
“Stopping the run has been our issue for a few years now,” he said. “At the front end of our schedule, we play spread teams, and on the back end, we face teams that run it right down your teeth. And if we get in the 2A playoffs, there should be a lot of running teams. We have to be able to stop the run.”
East got a look at talented running teams last week in a scrimmage with Kinston and Eastern Wayne.
“We went blow for blow, but after a while, fatigue set in,” Frazier said. “We are going to have to learn to dig deeper, because we will have to play someone like Southwest Onslow in the playoffs, and we have to hit in the fourth quarter just like we do in the first quarter.”
After all the focus on defending the run game, however, the Mariners will face a strong passing team in its opener at Swansboro.
“That’s an air-raid offense,” Frazier said. “They like to throw it. They have good receivers, a good quarterback – he can sling it – and it’s a dynamic offense. We have to get some pressure on him.”
